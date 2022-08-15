ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat

A 25-year-old Hopkins man died over the weekend after falling off a boat in Aitkin County. According to the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man overboard. Investigators learned the victim, identified as Daniel...
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen

Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
PINE COUNTY, MN
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota

Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Former 'Tiger King' cats permanently relocated to Minnesota

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is the new forever home for four big cats that formerly resided at the now-infamous Tiger King Park in rural Oklahoma. According to the sanctuary, Alyssa the liliger, lions Alana and Aurora and white tiger Thor Jr. were all part...
SANDSTONE, MN
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to fatal crash

SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a fatal crash, officials said.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.According to the state patrol, the fatal crash involved two vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
SILVER LAKE, MN
