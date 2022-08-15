Read full article on original website
New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
Steuben County Fair kicks off its 203rd year this week
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Fair, the oldest operating fair in New York state and the entire nation, is now open once again this week. The fair dates back to 1819, when Steuben County was one of six counties to take advantage of a New York state stipend to sponsor county fairs. One of the earliest attractions in the fair is the race track, which was used for harness and bicycle racing until the present time. Today, the track is mainly used as an extra space for parking.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica E. Blood
Jessica E. Blood is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Blood has violated the terms of her probation. Blood was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Blood is 32 years old and has brown hair and eyes. Blood is 5 feet...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca. Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a.
1 year after the August 2021 flood: a look back and what is happening today
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting in the afternoon on August 17th, 2021 and ending the following day, heavy downpours and strong floods were scattered across the Twin Tiers, especially in Steuben County. According to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, 4.10 inches of precipitation were recorded from August 17th to August...
