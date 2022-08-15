ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Steuben County Fair kicks off its 203rd year this week

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Fair, the oldest operating fair in New York state and the entire nation, is now open once again this week. The fair dates back to 1819, when Steuben County was one of six counties to take advantage of a New York state stipend to sponsor county fairs. One of the earliest attractions in the fair is the race track, which was used for harness and bicycle racing until the present time. Today, the track is mainly used as an extra space for parking.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica E. Blood

Jessica E. Blood is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Blood has violated the terms of her probation. Blood was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Blood is 32 years old and has brown hair and eyes. Blood is 5 feet...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca. Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
City
Candor, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy