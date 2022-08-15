Read full article on original website
Japan’s Trade Deficit Hits a Record on Energy Imports, Weak Yen
A boom in energy costs, with help from the yen’s slide, pushed Japan’s trade deficit to a record. Seasonally adjusted, the shortfall widened to 2.13 trillion yen ($15.9 billion) in July, the finance ministry reported Wednesday. Imports surged 47% from a year ago, led by crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas. (Read the full story here.)
Morgan Stanley Sees Risk of S&P 500 Profit Reversal on Leverage
The post-pandemic market has been a story of surprises, from the Nasdaq’s uncanny resilience and the rise of meme stocks to the sturdiness of profits in the face of inflation. The latter is a big reason stocks have bounced 12% in six weeks -- company results have avoided predictions...
OPEC Chief Sees High Risk of Oil Squeeze Amid Bullish Demand
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Global oil markets face a high risk of a supply squeeze this year as demand remains resilient and spare production capacity dwindles, the new head of OPEC said.
Largest Bitcoin Miners Lost Over $1 Billion During Crypto Crash
The three-largest US publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies lost more than $1 billion in the second quarter after taking a series of impairment charges spurred by the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. Core Scientific Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. posted net losses of $862 million, $192 million...
Water at Key Rhine Waypoint Set to Rise Above Critical Level
The water level at a key German waypoint on the Rhine River is forecast to rise above a critical level this weekend, potentially bringing a sliver of relief for shippers of vital commodities through inland Europe. The marker at Kaub, a chokepoint on the river to the west of Frankfurt,...
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
China’s Lure for European Companies Outshines Flaring Tensions
European investment in China is holding up for now despite deteriorating political relations between the two trading partners, with businesses looking for ways to work around any decoupling threat. Investment from the European Union into China was up 15% in the first half of 2022 compared to a year ago,...
Tencent’s Sales Fall for First Time as China’s Economy Sinks
Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations. The country’s most valuable company slashed 5,000 jobs or nearly 5% of its workforce -- the first quarterly drop in...
Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus
China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
The FTSE 100’s Weirdly Good Run of Form Hits a Wall of Problems
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. From the cost-of-living crisis, the political chaos to labor strikes, the UK has it all going against it. The country’s blue-chip index has been the only bright spot -- now that too is coming under threat.
Target Misses Lowest Profit Estimate, Still Predicts Rebound
Target Corp.’s profit badly lagged behind Wall Street’s estimates in the second quarter, and the retailer ratcheted up the pressure on its fiscal second half by sticking with its forecast of a dramatic rebound in its results. Adjusted earnings tumbled to 39 cents a share during the three...
HSBC, Citigroup and the End of Global Banking
Twenty years ago, as they returned from summer vacations, staff at HSBC Holdings Plc began moving into their gleaming new global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf. Designed by Norman Foster, the building was one of two new towers to spring up on the skyline east of the City. The other was home to Citigroup Inc., whose employees had moved in a few months earlier. At the time, these were jointly the second-tallest buildings in the UK. They reflected the confidence of their occupants: each vying to be the biggest, most imposing bank in the world.
Crypto Funds Weigh Market Data Options As Correlations Grow
In a sign of how close digital and traditional markets have become, cryptocurrency traders can no longer live without knowing what’s happening on stock exchanges. Tightening links between price moves in US equities and cryptocurrencies are forcing digital asset hedge funds to consider shelling out for expensive data from stock exchanges and other traditional markets, in a shift from previous years when it was possible for these firms to profit on Bitcoin’s moves without clues from other asset classes.
Fed’s Bowman Says Labor Demand Is Strong But Supply Uncertain
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said demand for workers remains strong, but constraints ranging from child care to benefits are limiting the supply of people who can or want to take the jobs. Payroll gains are strong and unemployment rates are low -- “the kind of labor market that historically...
FX Activity Surges 8% as War and Inflation Risks Fuel Volatility
The amount of foreign-exchange transactions has leaped over the past year amid a surge in market volatility that’s been fueled by increased geopolitical turbulence and big shifts in monetary policy as central banks around the world battle to contain inflation. Average daily trading volumes in July jumped around 8%...
Food Bills Rise as UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 2008
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Inflation on the weekly supermarket shop has hit a record level in the UK, pushing cash-strapped consumers to buy own-label products as they grapple with the surging cost of living.
Car-Charging Investment Soars, Driven by EV Growth and Government Funds
Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here. More than $4.8 billion has been pumped into the electric-vehicle charging industry this year — a combination of roll-out announcements, debt financing, investment and acquisitions. And this is just the deals that have disclosed financial figures.
Fidelity, BlackRock Cut Fintech Giant Ant’s Valuation Lower
Fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s valuation was trimmed again by global investors who bought private shares ahead of its suspended initial public offering. Boston-based Fidelity Investments cut its estimate for Ant to $70 billion at the end of May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on filings. That’s down from $78 billion in June last year, and $235 billion just before Ant’s IPO was torpedoed by regulators in November 2020.
Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely scrutinized. The man known as India’s Warren Buffett died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62. The self-made trader...
