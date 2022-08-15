Pursuing a Ph.D. in Engineering requires a laser-sharp focus. But there’s also a lot of value in occasionally getting out of the lab and broadening your skill set. That’s where the SEAS Advanced Graduate Leadership Program (AGLP) comes in. AGLP is a competitive program designed to provide doctoral students with experiences and training beyond the research lab, to better prepare them for the wealth of opportunities available to them, including careers in academia, policy and public service, and business.

