Lubbock, TX

Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost my […]
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price

One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us

Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall

Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

