Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department here: The Metropolitan […]
KCBD
Jurors listen to confession tape on day 2 of Carlos Rodriquez sentencing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was the second day of testimony as a jury considers the sentence for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez has already pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos, but the jury will decide his sentence. Rodriquez is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FMO identify Schlotsky’s arson suspect, ask for help finding him
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation unit is asking for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner in connection to an arson on August 2 in the 3700 block of 19th Street. A Lubbock Schlotsky’s location on 19th Street was burglarized twice in July and a fire was set there […]
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
Police reveal new details, shooting that left one seriously hurt in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details Tuesday about a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Monday morning. LPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m. Margie Johnsons, 69, was hurt in a drive-by shooting, according to police. LPD said her injuries […]
fox34.com
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Woman hit with car during altercation, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman was arrested after running over somebody’s foot during an altercation on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Kiyanna Hightower,24, called authorities and told them someone “busted her windows with a bottle.” Moments later dispatchers...
‘He’s still breathing, and she is not,’ Mother of Zoe Campos testifies at Rodriquez sentencing trial
LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of Zoe Campos spoke Tuesday during the sentencing trial for Carlos Rodriquez. Rodriquez pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of the 18-year-old. During her testimony, Melinda Campos said how her family searched for Zoe every day for about a year after she went missing in November 2013. “I lost my […]
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Lubbock Meme King Is the Facebook Page That Saved My Sanity During the Pandemic
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One seriously injured in Monday morning shooting, East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, LPD said. No one was taken into custody at the time. This is a developing story.
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Recycling Can Be Complicated: Here’s How to Do it in Lubbock, Texas
As someone who tries to live as sustainable of a lifestyle as I can, recycling is something I find very important. Unfortunately, I live in a city that doesn’t make recycling as user-friendly as it could be. I grew up in an area where every house had its own...
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us
Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
fox34.com
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0