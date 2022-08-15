Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Several CUSD classrooms dealing with broken AC units just days after the start of the school year
CHICO, Calif. -The new school year is barely underway and several classrooms at Sierra View Elementary School are dealing with broken air conditioning units. Action News Now spoke with one concerned mother who didn't want to be identified. “It’s scary, it’s potentially dangerous. You want to see them happy and...
Yuba City, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vanden High School football team will have a game with Yuba City High School on August 18, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
actionnewsnow.com
Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified schools are back in session, but outdoor activities were interrupted with unhealthy air quality across our area today. Wing blew smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex southward today. According to Purple Air maps, Chico and some cities in Butte County were in a Moderate...
actionnewsnow.com
CSU executives get huge raises after pandemic pay freeze, raises given to faculty and staff too
CHICO, Calif. - Presidents across the CSU system received an up to 29% raise this year. The Chancellor's Office says those raises are so large because of the pandemic pay freeze. The CSU system did not increase wages from 2019 through the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Chico State's Gayle Hutchinson is...
actionnewsnow.com
Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program Put on Hold
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.
actionnewsnow.com
A nice "ring" to it: Pleasant Valley Boys Basketball gets state championship rings
CHICO, Calif. - In March, Pleasant Valley Boys basketball beat Venice to lift the state championship trophy. Those memories came flooding back at the Vikings ring ceremony. "It's surreal," Guard Ned Joyce said. "After we won it, it didn't really feel real. It has taken me until now to realize we're actually champs."
mynspr.org
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clear out still on pause
CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
mynspr.org
Greenville resident rebuilds with grief, optimism
Recovery is coming slower than expected for many in the Dixie Fire burn scar. Earlier this month, one year passed since the fire destroyed much of Greenville and its surrounding communities. NSPR’s Jamie Jiang was in Plumas County on the day of that year mark. She spoke with a longtime resident working to rebuild.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
kubaradio.com
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight
(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
actionnewsnow.com
Expert: Extreme heat impacts mental health
CHICO, Calif. - Just like we see seasonal depression during the gloomy winter months, the same happens when we go through a long stretch of hot days. Butte County Behavioral Health Director Scott Kennelly told Action News Now that when the sun keeps beating down, the primary issues he sees is an uptick in irritability, agitation and stress.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
