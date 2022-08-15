ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified schools are back in session, but outdoor activities were interrupted with unhealthy air quality across our area today. Wing blew smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex southward today. According to Purple Air maps, Chico and some cities in Butte County were in a Moderate...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Paradise, CA
Education
Local
California Education
actionnewsnow.com

Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuation High School#Ribbon Cutting#Camp Fire#Highschool#Ridgeview High School#Maxwell Drive
kubaradio.com

Yuba-Sutter Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program Put on Hold

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.
YUBA CITY, CA
mynspr.org

‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment clear out still on pause

CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
ANDERSON, CA
mynspr.org

Greenville resident rebuilds with grief, optimism

Recovery is coming slower than expected for many in the Dixie Fire burn scar. Earlier this month, one year passed since the fire destroyed much of Greenville and its surrounding communities. NSPR’s Jamie Jiang was in Plumas County on the day of that year mark. She spoke with a longtime resident working to rebuild.
GREENVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight

(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Expert: Extreme heat impacts mental health

CHICO, Calif. - Just like we see seasonal depression during the gloomy winter months, the same happens when we go through a long stretch of hot days. Butte County Behavioral Health Director Scott Kennelly told Action News Now that when the sun keeps beating down, the primary issues he sees is an uptick in irritability, agitation and stress.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy