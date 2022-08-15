While it should come as no surprise, it is nonetheless stunning, and sad, to hear of Central Maine Power’s request for a rate hike. In these days when so many people are presently struggling, CMP chooses to confront us with that. At a time when many of us are dreading the upcoming winter, not knowing how to balance heating bills, food, medicine, and many other essentials of daily life, CMP wants to greet us with more rate hikes.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO