Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash subpoena in Fulton County election probe
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to dismiss a subpoena brought by the Fulton County District Attorney's office regarding a grand jury's investigation into former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election. In court documents filed Wednesday, Kemp's attorneys said the governor received a subpoena on Aug. 4 after a scheduled July interview was canceled.
Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"
The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, and asked federal prosecutors to propose redactions. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett to discuss the hearing.
Federal judge to consider unsealing affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge in Florida will consider a request Thursday to unseal the affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga explains why the Justice Department opposes making the affidavit public.
Bruce Reinhart unsealed: The magistrate judge at the center of the Justice Dept's inquiry into Trump's handling of classified records
The third week of March 2018 was a momentous one for the Reinhart-Bell family. That Monday, Florida's then-Governor Rick Scott appointed federal prosecutor Carolyn Bell to serve as a state circuit court judge. Days later, Bell's husband — Bruce Reinhart — was sworn in as a federal magistrate judge in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida judge to hold hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit
A federal judge is holding a hearing in Florida Thursday to consider whether to release the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago last week. Many of the nation's largest media outlets, including CBS News, are arguing for its release. CBS News investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane break down what's at stake.
Major media companies push for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
A federal judge is holding a hearing in Florida on Thursday to discuss the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. Many of the nation's largest media outlets, including CBS News, are arguing for its release. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of law firm Zweiback, Fiset and Zalduendo, gave their legal perspectives on the hearing.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for voter fraud
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 20 people who voted in the 2020 election will be arrested and charged Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. The move was described as the "opening salvo" for the Office of Election Crimes and Security, created by DeSantis...
Local Alabama GOP group apologizes after posting KKK imagery on its Facebook page
A local GOP group in Alabama has deleted its Facebook page after claiming it accidentally posted racist imagery on Tuesday. The post sparked outrage from local constituents, as well as state leaders. The Lawrence Country Republican Party shared the image — which depicted the Republican National Committee elephant logo and...
RELATED PEOPLE
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A lawyer's group text leads to a mistrial — the second in the case of a Florida man charged with killing a 3-year-old
A prosecutor in a murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County Judge Peter Holden refused to...
Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter’ the FBI after they searched Trump’s estate
A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter the FBI after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Adam Bies, 46, from Mercer County, allegedly took to the social platform Gab as user “BlankFocus,” and said, “from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war […]
Abortion battle sparks influx of interest — and money — in state Supreme Court races
Washington — The stakes surrounding state Supreme Court races around the country are the highest they have been in recent memory this election cycle, as activists on both sides of the abortion rights debate shift their focus to state judiciaries that could now be the final word on the issue in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
Accused Pelosi laptop thief wants off house arrest to visit Pa. Renaissance Faire
A Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wants to be let out of house arrest to visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend, according to court documents. Riley Williams, 25, filed the request in federal court...
Colorado Republicans flay Griswold for TV ads co-starring former GOP secretary of state
The Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state on Tuesday called on the Democratic incumbent to stop airing TV ads aimed at combatting election misinformation, charging that the ad campaign is promoting Secretary of State Jena Griswold's reelection bid. The ads, which first ran online in June ahead of Colorado's...
Toms River Lawyer Refuses to Resign After Caught Spying on Councilman, Wife
TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin said he will not resign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
New details emerge about suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – New details have emerged about Jeremy Willie Horton, the man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer working a Robbery Intervention Detail in Liberty City Monday night. Horton reportedly came to Florida from Georgia, where according to court records he was facing kidnapping, battery and cruelty to...
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama. As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of […] The post Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Raw oysters linked to 2 deaths in Florida
A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the man who died had...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0