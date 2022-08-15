ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp moves to quash subpoena in Fulton County election probe

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to dismiss a subpoena brought by the Fulton County District Attorney's office regarding a grand jury's investigation into former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election. In court documents filed Wednesday, Kemp's attorneys said the governor received a subpoena on Aug. 4 after a scheduled July interview was canceled.
Judge suggests portions of Trump search affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed"

The federal magistrate judge who authorized the FBI search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence said he could release portions of the underlying affidavit to the public, and asked federal prosecutors to propose redactions. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett to discuss the hearing.
Florida judge to hold hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago affidavit

A federal judge is holding a hearing in Florida Thursday to consider whether to release the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago last week. Many of the nation's largest media outlets, including CBS News, are arguing for its release. CBS News investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane break down what's at stake.
Major media companies push for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

A federal judge is holding a hearing in Florida on Thursday to discuss the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. Many of the nation's largest media outlets, including CBS News, are arguing for its release. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of law firm Zweiback, Fiset and Zalduendo, gave their legal perspectives on the hearing.
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter’ the FBI after they searched Trump’s estate

A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter the FBI after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.  Adam Bies, 46, from Mercer County, allegedly took to the social platform Gab as user “BlankFocus,”  and said, “from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war […]
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is hoping to avoid any special session drama.  As he prepares to reconvene the legislature next month to debate a $700 million tax cut — with details about the plan expected to be announced as early as this week — Parson is hoping to avoid pitfalls that undermined a pair of […] The post Missouri governor pushing hard to sell lawmakers on his $700 million tax cut plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Raw oysters linked to 2 deaths in Florida

A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the man who died had...
