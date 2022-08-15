Read full article on original website
Reds’ Joey Votto to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery
Cincinnati Reds icon Joey Votto said Wednesday that he will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn left rotator cuff on
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
TJ Friedl taking seat Wednesday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Friedl started on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI on Tuesday, will move to left field in place of Friedl while Jonathan India takes over as the designated hitter. Alejo Lopez will start on second base and bat seventh.
ABC News
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
Yardbarker
Brewers' Omar Narvaez, Trevor Rosenthal to begin rehab assignments
The Nashville Sounds will get some extra help Tuesday as Omar Narvaez and Trevor Rosenthal begin rehab assignments. Both are looking to return from leg injuries and will join the AAA Nashville Sounds in Jacksonville for a road trip. If all goes well, both will look to play a key role in a potential postseason run.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Feeling Locked In After 7 Shutout Innings
In Tony Gonsolin‘s start for the Dodgers in Kansas City last Friday, he carried a shutout (and a no-hitter) into the seventh inning, but a single, a double, and a walk spoiled his no-hitter and shutout and chased him from the game after 6.2 innings. Yesterday in Milwaukee, Gonsolin...
Oakland A's cut fan favorite Stephen Piscotty to make way for rookie prospect
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A's at Texas on...
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
FOX Sports
Mariners overcome Ohtani's 4 hits, sweep Angels 11-7
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners overcame Shohei Ohtani's four-hit performance to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday. Raleigh had the first multi-homer game...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel idle Thursday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Engel will return to the bench after covering center field on Wednesday. Eloy Jimenez, A.J. Pollock, and Gavin Sheets will start across the outfield for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon.
