One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Pedestrian dies days after crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order. […]
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
Man charged in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
Man arrested after crashing into mobile home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer on 40th anniversary of death
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On August 19th of 1982, Corporal G.T. Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. Corporal Toal was the first Odessa Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty. The Odessa Police Honor Guard placed a wreath at the...
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana. The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
Man charged after crashing into ex’s car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire due to lightning strike
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m. The incident occurred due to a lightning strike. 12 units responded to the scene and the initial investigation revealed that the fire most likely started in the attic due to a lightning strike.
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Community plans car wash for fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting […]
Ector County woman calls 911, ends up in jail
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, […]
Corporal G.T. Toal - 40th Anniversary of his Death
Two of Corporal Toal's family members were on hand for this special ceremony (first picture). Tracey Nave drove in from Seminole and Jacob Mayo lives in Odessa. Tracey and Jacob remember when this happened. Tracey was 11-years-old and Jacob was 6-years-old. They are grateful to OPD for paying tribute to their 2nd cousin every year.
