2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order. […]
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer on 40th anniversary of death
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On August 19th of 1982, Corporal G.T. Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. Corporal Toal was the first Odessa Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty. The Odessa Police Honor Guard placed a wreath at the...
Man charged in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
MPD investigating counterfeit bills
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Community plans car wash for fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting […]
MCSO warns of phone scam
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam. MCSO says that its office is receiving complaints about a person calling and representing themselves as a Midland County Sheriff’s Office employee. Deputies say that scammers are known to change phone numbers and use local area codes. If […]
Suspected drunk driver arrested after running another driver off road
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into another driver. Scott Anthony Bogema, 50, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 p.m. on August 18, officers with the Midland Police […]
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight. “It’s just great to […]
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
Ector County woman calls 911, ends up in jail
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, […]
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
