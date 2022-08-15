Read full article on original website
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return
Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Powerful Photos That Defined the Taliban’s Return in Afghanistan
It’s been a year since the Taliban completed their lightning-fast reconquest of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul as Western troops withdrew and the Afghan government collapsed. Huge numbers of Afghans desperately tried to leave the country via Kabul’s international airport in the immediate aftermath, with many people fearing deadly retribution...
Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’
When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Former CENTCOM commander wanted troops to stay in Afghanistan ‘indefinitely’
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command at this time last year when the military withdrew from Afghanistan, believed troops should've been kept there "indefinitely." McKenzie initially recommended that the United States maintain a force presence of 4,500, and then when the military dropped its level to...
Taliban say they were unaware Al Qaeda leader killed by U.S. strike was in Afghanistan
The Taliban have broken their silence over a U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his death and pledging to launch an investigation. The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house Sunday has further strained relations between...
US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report
Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics. "As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no...
A year after Biden's Afghanistan exit, accountability in short supply
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - (This August 10 story has been refiled to make clear in paragraph 17 Austin chose to impose no accountability) As weary U.S. military planners wrapped up the evacuation and pullout from Afghanistan one year ago, officials across the government steeled themselves for intense public scrutiny into how America's longest war ended in shambles with the Taliban retaking power.
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
Sprinter who carried the flag for Afghanistan at Tokyo's 2020 Olympics is granted asylum in Australia as she flees the brutal Taliban regime
Afghanistan's flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Games and other prominent women's sports campaigners have been safely relocated to Australia following a year-long Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) project. Two-time Olympics sprinter and flag bearer Kimia Yousofi, her mother and one of her three brothers were among five Afghan families with...
Taliban beat women protesting in Afghanistan as anniversary nears
A women-led protest on Saturday in Kabul was broken up when Taliban fighters fired guns into the air, chased and beat the marchers, AFP reports. Driving the news: Roughly 40 women chanted “bread, work and freedom” while they marched in front of the education ministry building, per AFP. The demonstration was held a few days before the first anniversary of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan last August.
Nearly a year after the US withdrawal, Afghanistan's conditions are back to what they were in 2001, retired four-star military general says
"The very reason we stayed there for 20 years, [was] to ensure that terrorists did not rise again, attack the American people," Gen. Jack Keane said.
Timeline of events in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
The Taliban's capture of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 brought the hardline movement back into power in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were toppled by the U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks. The year since has been disastrous for the country. After the world cut off funding, Afghanistan’s already ramshackle economy collapsed almost overnight, sending nearly the entire population into poverty and leaving millions unable to feed themselves. No country has yet recognized Taliban rule. After initially signaling they would be more moderate than in their previous time in power, the Taliban turned to a hard line, crushing women’s...
I felt helpless: A year after the fall of Kabul, the world can still help Afghanistan
Aug. 15, 2021, was the first time I felt helpless, realizing that I would no longer have a home in Afghanistan, writes former Afghan attorney general.
One Year After Evacuating Kabul, Afghan Journalist Reflects on Life as a Refugee
Saleha Soadat interviews former Afghan district governor Salima Mazari in her current home in the American Midwest, May 4, 2022. Saleha Soadat is one of hundreds of thousands of Afghans who rushed the Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the government in August 2021. Want...
Trump calls Afghanistan Taliban takeover most 'humiliating event in the history of the United States'
Former President Trump on the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is now calling the power grab "the most embarrassing, incompetent, and humiliating event in the history of the United States." Trump made the remark on his Truth Social account after the Islamic fundamentalist group swept into...
The U.S. War in Afghanistan Still Isn’t Over
The United States does not have to continue this course of embarrassing poltroonery in foreign policy. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
