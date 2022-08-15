ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return

Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
WORLD
Vice

Powerful Photos That Defined the Taliban’s Return in Afghanistan

It’s been a year since the Taliban completed their lightning-fast reconquest of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul as Western troops withdrew and the Afghan government collapsed. Huge numbers of Afghans desperately tried to leave the country via Kabul’s international airport in the immediate aftermath, with many people fearing deadly retribution...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
Charlottesville, VA
Education
The New Humanitarian

Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’

When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Former CENTCOM commander wanted troops to stay in Afghanistan ‘indefinitely’

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command at this time last year when the military withdrew from Afghanistan, believed troops should've been kept there "indefinitely." McKenzie initially recommended that the United States maintain a force presence of 4,500, and then when the military dropped its level to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Poverty#Taliban#Afghans#Americans
Reuters

A year after Biden's Afghanistan exit, accountability in short supply

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - (This August 10 story has been refiled to make clear in paragraph 17 Austin chose to impose no accountability) As weary U.S. military planners wrapped up the evacuation and pullout from Afghanistan one year ago, officials across the government steeled themselves for intense public scrutiny into how America's longest war ended in shambles with the Taliban retaking power.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Sprinter who carried the flag for Afghanistan at Tokyo's 2020 Olympics is granted asylum in Australia as she flees the brutal Taliban regime

Afghanistan's flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Games and other prominent women's sports campaigners have been safely relocated to Australia following a year-long Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) project. Two-time Olympics sprinter and flag bearer Kimia Yousofi, her mother and one of her three brothers were among five Afghan families with...
WORLD
Axios

Taliban beat women protesting in Afghanistan as anniversary nears

A women-led protest on Saturday in Kabul was broken up when Taliban fighters fired guns into the air, chased and beat the marchers, AFP reports. Driving the news: Roughly 40 women chanted “bread, work and freedom” while they marched in front of the education ministry building, per AFP. The demonstration was held a few days before the first anniversary of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan last August.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Timeline of events in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

The Taliban's capture of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 brought the hardline movement back into power in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were toppled by the U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks. The year since has been disastrous for the country. After the world cut off funding, Afghanistan’s already ramshackle economy collapsed almost overnight, sending nearly the entire population into poverty and leaving millions unable to feed themselves. No country has yet recognized Taliban rule. After initially signaling they would be more moderate than in their previous time in power, the Taliban turned to a hard line, crushing women’s...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. War in Afghanistan Still Isn’t Over

The United States does not have to continue this course of embarrassing poltroonery in foreign policy. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy