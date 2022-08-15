Read full article on original website
(Richland, WA) -- Van Giesen Street will be closed right where it meets a railroad crossing just west of the 240 bypass in Richland Thursday at noon. The Port of Benton says they will be replacing the railroad crossing itself, along with rail, ties and concrete crossing panels. The approaches going to the crossing will be repaved. The shut down is scheduled to last until Monday at 6am, but the road could be re-opened sooner if construction allows.Detour signs will be in place and electronic highway notification will be displayed directing traffic around the detour, generally Van Giesen Street, to Bombing Range Road and Keene Road, and then via Duportail Street back to State Route 240.The rubber crossing will be replaced with concrete.
