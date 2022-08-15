ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown Praises Sons, Shades Kody in the Process

A mother is very much able to write nice words about her kids on social media without having an ulterior motive. This happens all the time. And this may have just happened with Sister Wives star Janelle Brown. This past Sunday, the 53-year old took a moment on Instagram to...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Plath: Has She Found a New Man? Already?!?

For Kim Plath, it sounds at the moment as if she could star on a show titled Welcomed to Rebound-ville. If certain rumors are to be believed, that is. The long-time reality star was spotted in Cairo, Georgia on August 13 at a 19080s themed prom of some kind, slow dancing with a guy who was decidedly NOT Barry Plath.
