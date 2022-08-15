The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.

