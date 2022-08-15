Read full article on original website
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
7 Fun Things to Do in SeattleBecca CSeattle, WA
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
probrewer.com
Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale
Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
WWEEK
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
425magazine.com
All-Access: Cabaret, Music at the Mall, and History
Fall down the rabbit hole at Café Nordo in Pioneer Square. A Wonderland Cabaret will soon close for the summer, so now is the time to catch a show that mashes up theatre, dining, and art. There also is late-night karaoke. Learn more here. Music at the Mall. The...
City of Seattle to clear tents, trash on stretch of Interurban Trail
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is moving forward to clean up a stretch of the Interurban Trail after receiving numerous citizen concerns about it being overrun with trash and the tents of homeless people. The area the city is targeting ranges from North 110th to North 128th streets,...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
425magazine.com
St. Jude’s Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is Coming to Bellevue
Owing to COVID, it’s been three years since St. Jude’s internationally famous, locale-hopping Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series made a stop by Washington. For its comeback, the multiday event is setting its home base up not in its traditional go-to, Seattle, but Bellevue. (According to race director Jeff Orswell, Seattle, which has served as the Washington location for the last 13 years, declined to host, citing law-enforcement challenges.)
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
425magazine.com
Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall
Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, which has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall
The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
KIMA TV
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
