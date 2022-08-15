American Airlines continues to cut flights from its schedule.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Fort-Worth-based American Airlines has cut over 30,000 flights from its November schedule over the past month. A major cutback that is becoming more and more a part of flying in the COVID-recovery time across the industry. Dallas News reports that American has been operating more flights than any other airline since 2020 and has now cut 16.6% of its November schedule on flights across the country and eliminated 13,000 more flights in September and October.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO