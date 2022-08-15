Read full article on original website
Chase Foreman
Chase Foreman, 24, of Marion, passed away at 8:35 pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, August 11, 1998, to Brian and Teresa (Ervin) Foreman. Chase graduated from Marion High School and was a...
Pamela K. Mosier
Pamela K. Mosier, 75, Gas City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, June 26, 1947, to Herbert Hillman and Sarah (Shattuck) (Hillman) Dailey. On January 30, 1965, she married Adrian “Ted” Mosier and he survives.
Nancy Ann Goebel
Nancy Ann Goebel was born on July 10, 1945, near Flora, Indiana, to Russel Goebel and Virginia Foster Goebel. She grew up with her parents and siblings, William and Theodore Goebel, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Goebel family moved to Marion, Indiana, when her father began practicing dentistry at the Marion VA which was Nancy’s sophomore year at Marion High School (1960). Nancy enjoyed many Giant activities, such as booster block and the choral department, starring in her debut roles as “Daisey Mae” in Lil Abner, Amahl and the Night Visitors opera, Guys and Dolls, and Pajama Game, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie–many with her close friends, Jim Moritz and Richie Walton as directors. She was in the high school sorority, Phi Epsilon Iota. Nancy graduated from Marion High School in 1963, the very first graduating class in the new Marion High School building located on 26th Street.
Patrick S. Kaylor
Patrick S. Kaylor, 70, Marion, passed away at 8:11 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Aperion Care in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, February 8, 1952, to Michael Harry and Geneva M. (Wimmer) Kaylor. Patrick was a 1970 graduate of Marion High School and was...
Jan David Zimpelman
Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, Indiana, passed away at his home on August 8, 2022. Born in Wabash on March 16, 1955, Jan was the son of the late Russell Sherman and Mable Lucille (Aughinbaugh) Zimpelman. As a child, Jan attended St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Urbana with...
Historic Highlights of North Manchester Tour on sale now
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a new trolley tour highlighting several historic sites in North Manchester, IN. Tickets for the Historic Highlights of North Manchester Trolley Tour are on sale now. The tour will take place on Friday, August 26, from 9 a.m....
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Parkview Health physician offers information about obesity and weight loss
WABASH, IN- The following information is from Parkview Wabash Health Clinic: The battle to lose weight can seem endless, and although there are plenty of diet and exercise fads out there, they won’t set you up for long-term success if you’re looking to lose much weight and keep it off.
Wabash Farmers Market will move to a new, temporary location August 20
WABASH, IN- In conjunction with the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In and Summer Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Wabash, the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market will be held at a different location, spreading all activity throughout the downtown district. With more than 30 vendors at the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, Paradise Spring Historical Park will provide family-friendly elements to the market with wide open grassy spaces from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
