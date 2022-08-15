ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen (Update)

Update 8/17 8:52 a.m. The BCA canceled the missing person alert Tuesday evening after 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was found safe. Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his...
PINE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
FRIDLEY, MN
#Drowning#Island Lake#Daniel Thomas#Thomas Nelson#Accident#Marine
Quick Country 96.5

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

No Love at Mall of America: Chapel of Love to Close

If you were looking to get hitched in the biggest mall in the country, you only have a few weeks left!. The Mall of America in Bloomington is celebrating its 30th birthday this year. In fact, the actual anniversary date was just last week, as the MOA site noted. 'On August 11, 1992, when Mall of America opened its doors, 330 stores opened for business and more than 10,000 employees started their first day of work,' the site said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Is The Smartest Team in the NFL Really Right Here in Minnesota?

The results are in and according to a new survey, the smartest team in the National Football League is right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. The NFL is one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world. NFL players routinely demonstrate an impressive level of speed and power. But to win the Lombardi Trophy, you also need brains in addition to all that brawn. So have you ever wondered which is the smartest team in the NFL?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

