Register Now For Fall Sports At Lufkin Parks And Recreation
School is in session across East Texas, but there is one more thing you need to do for your kids. Don't miss fall youth soccer sign-ups in Lufkin. Registration for all fall sports is closing soon. There are many sports for your kids to participate in at Lufkin Parks and Recreation.
Goodwill to Open New Bookstore in Nacogdoches, Texas on August 19
Goodwill Central East Texas is inviting book lovers to a grand opening this Friday morning at 8. The Goodwill Bookstore and Donation Center will be opening their doors to the public at their location at 2421 North Street in Nacogdoches. The store will be showcasing hundreds upon hundreds of books,...
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, Texas
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The 10th Annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Pinnacle Venue 7721 County Road 468 W Henderson, Texas.
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Diboll Police Department spend quality time with some of their ‘smaller’ residents
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A recent Facebook post from the Diboll Police Department has hit a ‘bullseye’ with the community and gone viral. According to the post, Diboll officers were alerted to some kids shooting a .22 rifle in the city on Aug 15. They arrived on the scene to three 10-year-old boys shooting a […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: High water reported in Lufkin on Jefferson Avenue
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — As heavy rain moves through deep East Texas, Lufkin police are warning the public that there is high water on Jefferson Avenue at Raguet Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Officials say they expect areas of flooding as rainfall continues through midnight.
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
Controversial Decision On The Horizon For SFA – Will They Become Part Of A University System?
A letter from the Interim President of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Steve Westbook, was sent to SFA Alumni yesterday. The contents below have started a conversation about the possibility of becoming a part of a university system in Texas. SFA along with Texas Southern University are the only...
Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief
LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
