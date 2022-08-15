ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Angelina County, TX
Texas Society
Lufkin, TX
Angelina County, TX
messenger-news.com

Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief

LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised

Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas.

