fsrmagazine.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
golfcourseindustry.com
Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green
Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
fox5atlanta.com
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
multihousingnews.com
Macallan Group JV Breaks Ground North of Atlanta
Completion is expected in 2024. Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, is kicking off construction on a 214-unit property in Gainesville, Ga. Development is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024. Dynamik Design is the architect, with The Macallan Group and McNeal Development part of the development team.
Resident claims apartments are being turned into Airbnbs, going against management policy
ATLANTA — Unknown visitors as next-door neighbors. A resident of the Marquis Midtown District reached out to 11Alive with concerns about rental properties, like Airbnbs, popping up in her complex. The resident, who didn't want us using her real name, says that although her lease states it isn't allowed,...
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
atlantafi.com
Piedmont Park Arts Festival Is This Weekend In Atlanta
The Piedmont Park Arts Festival takes place this weekend in Midtown Atlanta. It’s one of the city’s top festivals for a reason. They’ll be arts and crafts, food and more on site. The festival is free and brought to us by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.
Looking for a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans Sept 6. hiring event
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire part-time event and game day team members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The goal is to hire caring and enthusiastic people who are passionate about service and want to make a difference in other people’s lives.
7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding
You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
styleblueprint.com
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca
Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
How much do movers cost in Atlanta?
*Based on 17,176 real quotes from businesses in Atlanta. Yelp calculates estimated costs by gathering and analyzing real quotes provided to consumers by businesses on Yelp. Actual costs may vary.
AccessAtlanta
6 must-try food trucks at Piedmont Park Arts Festival this weekend
The festival will feature live music, sculptors, painters, a children’s area, and, of course, delicious food. Foodies can sample a variety of food trucks to suit their taste buds. From gluten-free to sweet and savory, there’s something for everyone. Check out these six that will be there this weekend:
fox5atlanta.com
Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location
ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
fox5atlanta.com
Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'
The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta Magazine
Betty Anthony, MD, PhD and Suiza Chua, MD
Drs. Betty Anthony and Suiza Chua are board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists who established Suburban Women’s Specialists with the goal of providing exceptional healthcare for their patients. They have been serving the Johns Creek area for more than 20 years. At Suburban Women’s Specialists, a variety of services are offered, including comprehensive prenatal care for normal and high-risk pregnancies, as well as screening, evaluation, and treatment for gynecological conditions and surgeries. They also specialize in the most up-to-date treatments using cutting-edge technologies, including MonaLisa Touch to treat vulvovaginal conditions and DaVinci robotic surgery. Women caring for women is what their practice is all about.
discoveratlanta.com
Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta
Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thechampionnewspaper.com
New facility described as among ‘largest gymnastics centers in Southeast’
Anna Santiago, who has more than 25 years of experience in executive level management and leadership development, said her current business venture aligns perfectly with her lifelong passion for gymnastics. On Aug 8, the CEO of Intown Stars took her business to a new level as she opened what she describes as “one of the largest gymnastics centers in the southeast.”
