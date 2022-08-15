Read full article on original website
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Listen To Rattled Neighbors Report Wild Clash With Lauren Boebert's Husband
“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” one neighbor reported in a 911 call. “I need a sheriff out here.”
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
Neighbors Call 911 on Husband of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert
Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert's husband is being accused of running over a neighbor's mailbox. She's a far-right Republican who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union Speech along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. Neighbors say the dispute erupted because one of Boebert's sons was allegedly speeding in a dune buggy down the street. That's when 41-year-old Jayson Boebert allegedly ran over the mailbox in a pickup truck.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Navy Wife Takes Effort to Free Husband From Japan Jail to White House
A Navy wife fighting to free her husband from a Japanese jail is taking her battle to the White House. Lt. Ridge Alkonis was convicted of falling asleep behind the wheel of his car and crashing into a row of cars, killing two people. The tragedy happened after Alkonis, who...
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is Taking
Alec Baldwin is doubling down on his claim that he didn't pull the trigger when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot to death on the set of “Rust” last October. Baldwin spoke on a podcast hosted by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “You say you never pulled the...
