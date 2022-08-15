ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
insideedition.com

Neighbors Call 911 on Husband of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert's husband is being accused of running over a neighbor's mailbox. She's a far-right Republican who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union Speech along with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. Neighbors say the dispute erupted because one of Boebert's sons was allegedly speeding in a dune buggy down the street. That's when 41-year-old Jayson Boebert allegedly ran over the mailbox in a pickup truck.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy