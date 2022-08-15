ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas School District Under Fire for Removing the Bible & LGBTQ Literature from Schools

KELLER, TX – A Dallas Metroplex school district has removed of over 40 books, that included the Bible and a number of LGBTQ books, following the first day of school. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 16, Keller ISD administrators sent out a notice to all staff district wide demanding that they remove a list of "controversial books." The list named 41 books including "The Bluest Eye," “Anne Frank’s Diary," “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and "All versions of the Bible."  This has caused strife for the school district from both sides of the isle. On the left, the Texas Tribune has pointed out…
DALLAS, TX
Education Next

Texas School District Bans the Bible

In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Irving, TX
Education
Irving, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
howafrica.com

Bible Among 'Controversial Books' Banned By Dallas Area School District

A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members. The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

'In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools

Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
libertywingspan.com

Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Denton selects its new police chief

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
DENTON, TX

