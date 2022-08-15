Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom Handy
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
North Texas School District Under Fire for Removing the Bible & LGBTQ Literature from Schools
KELLER, TX – A Dallas Metroplex school district has removed of over 40 books, that included the Bible and a number of LGBTQ books, following the first day of school. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 16, Keller ISD administrators sent out a notice to all staff district wide demanding that they remove a list of "controversial books." The list named 41 books including "The Bluest Eye," “Anne Frank’s Diary," “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and "All versions of the Bible." This has caused strife for the school district from both sides of the isle. On the left, the Texas Tribune has pointed out…
Texas School District Bans the Bible
In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
fox4news.com
Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
howafrica.com
Bible Among ‘Controversial Books’ Banned By Dallas Area School District
A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members. The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Scholastic Book Fairs will not be held at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools after list of books being sold was not provided
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Students in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District will not have the chance to select books at a Scholastic Book Fair this year, as the district has pulled the plug and is searching for another vendor. The district said Scholastic didn't provide a full list of every...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools
Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
nypressnews.com
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have increased security measures at Lamar High School after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Arlington police told WFAA on Friday it was investigating the situation and were working to determine who posted the threat. “We take all threats...
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
libertywingspan.com
Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson ISD Welcomes Students Back to School With Parody Music Video
Wednesday is the first day of school for Burleson ISD, and the district did Something Good to pump up the excitement and energy. It kicked off the new school year with Our Town, a song parody of the 2002 hit My Town from Montgomery Gentry. The lyrics sung by homegrown...
Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approves sheriff sub-station on donated land adjacent North Forney High School
Kaufman County, Texas — Through a creative partnership with the Forney Independent School District, Kaufman County will soon begin construction on a new Sheriff Sub Station on the west side of the county in Forney. The proposed 9,780 square foot sub station will be located near North Forney High...
fox4news.com
Denton selects its new police chief
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
