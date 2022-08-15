On August 18, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Casey Thompson as the team’s starting quarterback on Huskers Radio Network. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said. This is not surprising. Thompson has been considered the favorite for the starting job. Last season, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. He also rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Behind Thompson, the Cornhuskers have Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. In 2021, Purdy looked sharp in his brief game action with the Seminoles completing five out of five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Smothers is a former four-star recruit, who appeared in six games for the Cornhuskers in 2021. "Casey's going to be the guy," Frost said, announcing the starting QB on Huskers Radio Network. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 19, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO