The Associated Press

Watson suspension delays payoff on Browns' big gamble for QB

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The franchise quarterback who brought baggage and Super Bowl dreams to Cleveland won’t play for two months. It’s always something with the Browns, who have a well-chronicled history of missteps. Deshaun Watson’s acceptance of an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine in a settlement with the NFL over alleged sexual misconduct has left the Browns wondering what will become of a season they believed could be special. Watson won’t be back until December, at the earliest, and only then if the three-time Pro Bowler satisfies the league’s requirements that he undergo an evaluation by behavioral experts and follows their treatment program.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost Officially Names Starting QB

On August 18, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Casey Thompson as the team’s starting quarterback on Huskers Radio Network. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said. This is not surprising. Thompson has been considered the favorite for the starting job. Last season, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. He also rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Behind Thompson, the Cornhuskers have Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. In 2021, Purdy looked sharp in his brief game action with the Seminoles completing five out of five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Smothers is a former four-star recruit, who appeared in six games for the Cornhuskers in 2021. "Casey's going to be the guy," Frost said, announcing the starting QB on Huskers Radio Network. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 19, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska  
LINCOLN, NE
Boston

Rob Gronkowski, father, brothers will host UFC 278 simulcast

"UFC 278 with The Gronks" will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. Rob Gronkowski, his brothers and his father will host an alternate broadcast for UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 on Saturday called “UFC 278 with The Gronks”. The former Patriots tight end and his brothers Chris,...
UFC
