Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Scoring Predictions for the Core Players
With that in mind, we thought we would look back to look ahead. That is, we’ll use the past performances of the core players as a base to determine how these players might fare during the upcoming season. Considering the Parameters and Variables for Our Predictions. As with any...
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yardbarker
Report: Flames sign Nazem Kadri, working on moving Sean Monahan
The Calgary Flames are reportedly working on a deal to sign Nazem Kadri, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Kadri, 31, scored 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021–22 regular season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
Yardbarker
Wild May Not Be Perfect Fit for Kessel
There have been a lot of rumors lately surrounding the destination of free agent Phil Kessel. One of the teams he’s been hinted at going to has been the Minnesota Wild. They do have a couple of openings that need to be filled, but there are several pros and cons to Kessel being the player to fill one of those holes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
Let’s face it, the 2021-22 season didn’t exactly end the way the fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs would’ve liked. Heck, even the team left disappointed after yet another first-round exit that left the Maple Leafs with more questions than answers. But frustrating, infuriating, rejuvenating — call...
NHL
Penguins Promote Todd Reirden to Associate Coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have promoted Todd Reirden to associate coach and signed him to a two-year contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Todd plays an important role on our coaching staff," said Hextall. "He's had a proven impact on the defensemen and contributes to the coaching staff as a whole with his wealth of knowledge from over a decade as an NHL coach. We are excited to extend his contract."
NBC Sports
A look at the offseason moves of the Caps' Metro Division rivals
The Washington Capitals had one of the busiest and most impactful summers of any team in the NHL this season. But was it enough to propel them higher in the divisional standings?. The Metropolitan Division might not be as top-heavy as the Atlantic, which boasts the Panthers, Maple Leafs and...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Who Are the Most Underrated Ahead of 2022-23
After the Montreal Canadiens finished in last place in 2021-22, the bar is relatively low for 2022-23. That isn’t to say no one cares how the Habs will do. However, success will be measured differently than in the past. So, in some ways, the Canadiens as a whole are...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL
Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Still Stinging From the ‘No Goal’ Stanley Cup Final
Sports fans in Buffalo, New York suffered two crushing, devastating championship defeats in the 1990s, both of which can be summed up in two words. For the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, it was “Wide Right”, a term that has become synonymous with failure to come through in the clutch. But for the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, it’s “No Goal”, which has become synonymous with questionable rulings by the officials.
NHL
Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is plenty of chatter involving trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill, as this current roster has too many goaltenders. Meanwhile, Nikolai Knyzhov’s long-awaited return will have to be put on pause, as he is expected to miss significant time due to a torn Achilles tendon. In other news, two former NHLers in Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa have joined the organization as development coaches.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Forward Depth Still Strong With New Additions
There were some questions and doubt in regards to the Toronto Maple Leafs depth forwards as it went quiet during the playoffs. With Ilya Mikheyev signing with the Vancouver Canucks and Ondrej Kase inking a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, Maple Leafs general manger Kyle Dubas had to fill the void and bring in quality depth pieces to have a competitive bottom-six.
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
