ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate’s Leadership Depth Provides Strategic and Operational Continuity

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Allstate’s commitment to purpose-driven leadership supports the continued focus on improving auto insurance margins while executing its Transformative Growth strategy. Glenn Shapiro. , who has successfully led the Property-Liability businesses since 2018, has decided to retire, having led the initiation of Transformative Growth and rapidly adapted to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Marketing Alliance#Tma#The Company#The Katz Nassau Agency
InsuranceNewsNet

AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate Announces July 2022 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of. , after-tax. July catastrophe losses included 12 events, primarily wind and hail, that were geographically widespread, estimated at. $233 million. , partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. “Allstate...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Method of evaluating heuristics outcome in the underwriting process (USPTO 11403711): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Ross, Gareth ( Amherst, MA , US), Walker, Tricia (East Hampton, MA, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data processing, particular for financial services such as underwriting, should be accurate, fast, and consistent. In an age where large amounts of data makes possible a more predictive risk management environment, financial institutions have a desire to automate data processing in the strategic and tactical application of the execution of the underwriting process.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

“System And Method For Using A Blockchain To Manage Medical Transactions Between Entities In A Healthcare Ecosystem” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245637): Healthpointe Solutions Inc.

-- A patent application by the inventors ANDERSON , Mark Henry ( Newport Coast, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. Healthpointe Solutions Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Population health management entails aggregating patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analyzing the data with reference to a single patient, and generating actionable items through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. In some instances, coordinating health services to perform the actionable items among multiple entities in a healthcare ecosystem can be a daunting, inefficient, and/or cumbersome task.”
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy