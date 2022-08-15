Read full article on original website
Venbrook Names Jeff Lang Executive Vice President, Retail Services Practice Leader
Longtime Industry Executive to Play Key Role in Double Digit Growth of Retail Segment. , one of the largest independent insurance solutions and risk management firms in the. as Executive Vice President, Retail Services. With three decades of experience and an extensive background in the retail insurance brokerage business, Lang...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately.
Allstate’s Leadership Depth Provides Strategic and Operational Continuity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Allstate’s commitment to purpose-driven leadership supports the continued focus on improving auto insurance margins while executing its Transformative Growth strategy. Glenn Shapiro. , who has successfully led the Property-Liability businesses since 2018, has decided to retire, having led the initiation of Transformative Growth and rapidly adapted to...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Sigurd Rück AG
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Sigurd Rück AG (Sigurd) (. Switzerland. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
Four Attorneys with Hall Maines Lugrin Selected to Best Lawyers in America
Commercial litigation firm recognized for excellence in five practice areas. /PRNewswire/ -- Energy insurance litigation firm Hall Maines Lugrin is honored to announce that four attorneys, including two name shareholders, have earned recognition in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. was named in four categories: commercial litigation,...
ENSTAR GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure
On August 18, 2022 , Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a. Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. ("Enhanzed Re"). Cavello Bay currently owns 75.1% of Enhanzed Re and Allianz. owns the remaining 24.9%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Cavello Bay and. Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will (a)...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
Allstate Announces July 2022 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of. , after-tax. July catastrophe losses included 12 events, primarily wind and hail, that were geographically widespread, estimated at. $233 million. , partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. “Allstate...
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. April 1, 2022. – June 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. September 9,...
Patent Issued for Method of evaluating heuristics outcome in the underwriting process (USPTO 11403711): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Ross, Gareth ( Amherst, MA , US), Walker, Tricia (East Hampton, MA, US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data processing, particular for financial services such as underwriting, should be accurate, fast, and consistent. In an age where large amounts of data makes possible a more predictive risk management environment, financial institutions have a desire to automate data processing in the strategic and tactical application of the execution of the underwriting process.
“System And Method For Using A Blockchain To Manage Medical Transactions Between Entities In A Healthcare Ecosystem” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245637): Healthpointe Solutions Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors ANDERSON , Mark Henry ( Newport Coast, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. Healthpointe Solutions Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Population health management entails aggregating patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analyzing the data with reference to a single patient, and generating actionable items through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. In some instances, coordinating health services to perform the actionable items among multiple entities in a healthcare ecosystem can be a daunting, inefficient, and/or cumbersome task.”
