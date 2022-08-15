MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Quest Insurance Group Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Quest’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd and Rated Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its rated operating affiliates. The outlook of the FSR is stable, while the outlook for the Long-Term ICR is negative. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) on the debt and the indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd’s debt issuance programme. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings).
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Early Tender Results of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025 and Extends Total Consideration Pricing to the Expiration Date
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced that as of. (the “Early Participation Date”), pursuant to and in accordance with its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), approximately. $10.84 million. in aggregate principal amount...
More than the first half of 2022 is now behind us and the media is dominated by reports about the war in. and price increases in almost all areas of life. A great deal of uncertainty exists. Whether private households or companies, in. Austria. or other European countries, we are...
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
American Financial Group, Inc. Increases Annual Common Stock Dividend by 12.5%; Seventeenth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company’s regular annual dividend to. per share of common stock. The increased dividend, when declared, will be paid on a quarterly basis of. $0.63. per share of common stock...
Learner Driver Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Allstate Insurance, Munich Reinsurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Global Learner Driver Insurance Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Learner Driver Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires California-Based John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.
a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. to expand its portfolio into niche markets in the high-growth small business industries, including gym and fitness, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Marshberry advised. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. on the transaction. "We're delighted to welcome the. John E. Peakes Insurance...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
