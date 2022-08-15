OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. September 9,...
ENSTAR GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure
On August 18, 2022 , Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited ("Cavello Bay"), a. Enhanzed Reinsurance Ltd. ("Enhanzed Re"). Cavello Bay currently owns 75.1% of Enhanzed Re and Allianz. owns the remaining 24.9%. Pursuant to the Master Agreement, Cavello Bay and. Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will (a)...
AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of DPL Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DPL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
ALLSTATE CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial. Officer of the. Registrant. and. Allstate Insurance Company. ("AIC"), was elected as. President, Property-Liability of AIC, effective. September 1, 2022. . Mr....
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
Earnings Document
More than the first half of 2022 is now behind us and the media is dominated by reports about the war in. and price increases in almost all areas of life. A great deal of uncertainty exists. Whether private households or companies, in. Austria. or other European countries, we are...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately.
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Health and Medical Insurance Market Research Report Covering Prime Factors And Competitive Outlook 2030
Market is projected to grow from $ 722.2 Mn billion in 2022 to $ 1,176.3 Mn billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5%. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and Medical Insurance Market Insights 2022 By Types, By Applications, Regions, and Forecast to 2030. The global Health and. Medical Insurance. market size...
Illinois Auditor General: 'Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, Self-Insurers Security Fund – Financial Audit'
(Commission) did not ensure all events and transactions impacting the. (Fund 940) were appropriately recorded in its internal accounting records and presented fairly in its financial statements. During initial testing, we noted amounts recorded within Fund 940's financial statements did not internally tie out among the various statements. These errors...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
