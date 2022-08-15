In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Sonoma County Community Development Commission at (707) 565-7500 (voice) or (707) 565-7555 (TDD). Translators and American Sign Language interpreters for individuals with hearing disabilities will be available upon request. A minimum of 48 hours is needed to ensure the availability of translation services.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO