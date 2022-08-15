ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Continuum of Care Competition Evaluation Committee Meeting

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Sonoma County Community Development Commission at (707) 565-7500 (voice) or (707) 565-7555 (TDD). Translators and American Sign Language interpreters for individuals with hearing disabilities will be available upon request. A minimum of 48 hours is needed to ensure the availability of translation services.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ca.gov

Civil Service Commission Meeting

The August 18, 2022 Civil Service Commission meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., virtually through Zoom. The agenda deadline for that meeting is 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022. Meeting Materials. Materials related...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ca.gov

North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding

Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country. 
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forestville, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Cloverdale, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Cotati, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
ca.gov

Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel Across Northern California Counties Due to Critical Fire Weather

As critical fire weather persists across parts of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, a dozer and a dispatcher in Sonoma, Colusa, Sierra, Tehama and Nevada counties, as well as near the city of Chico.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy