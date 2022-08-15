Read full article on original website
Dan Fruchey to be appointed director of Sonoma County’s Department of Information Systems
Dan Fruchey, a veteran technology manager with 25 years of experience using data and communications tools to help county agencies deliver public services, has been named director of the Sonoma County Department of Information Systems following a nationwide recruitment search. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote...
Continuum of Care Competition Evaluation Committee Meeting
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Sonoma County Community Development Commission at (707) 565-7500 (voice) or (707) 565-7555 (TDD). Translators and American Sign Language interpreters for individuals with hearing disabilities will be available upon request. A minimum of 48 hours is needed to ensure the availability of translation services.
Civil Service Commission Meeting
The August 18, 2022 Civil Service Commission meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., virtually through Zoom. The agenda deadline for that meeting is 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022. Meeting Materials. Materials related...
North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding
Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country.
Cal OES Expands Prepositioning of Firefighting Resources, Personnel Across Northern California Counties Due to Critical Fire Weather
As critical fire weather persists across parts of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, a dozer and a dispatcher in Sonoma, Colusa, Sierra, Tehama and Nevada counties, as well as near the city of Chico.
