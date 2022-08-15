ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

Allstate Announces July 2022 Catastrophe Losses and Implemented Auto Rates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of. , after-tax. July catastrophe losses included 12 events, primarily wind and hail, that were geographically widespread, estimated at. $233 million. , partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior period events. “Allstate...
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
InsuranceNewsNet

Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
InsuranceNewsNet

AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
InsuranceNewsNet

ALLSTATE CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial. Officer of the. Registrant. and. Allstate Insurance Company. ("AIC"), was elected as. President, Property-Liability of AIC, effective. September 1, 2022. . Mr....
InsuranceNewsNet

Steve Lang joins Gilsbar as Business Development Director

Gilsbar is excited to announce that Steve Lang has joined the team as Business Development Director. He has over three decades of insurance industry experience working for carriers and administrators. " Gilsbar. is a nationally recognized retailer of professional liability and commercial insurance products to professionals and full-service benefits brokerage...
InsuranceNewsNet

B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of DPL Insurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DPL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
InsuranceNewsNet

