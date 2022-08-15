Read full article on original website
Venbrook Names Jeff Lang Executive Vice President, Retail Services Practice Leader
Longtime Industry Executive to Play Key Role in Double Digit Growth of Retail Segment. , one of the largest independent insurance solutions and risk management firms in the. as Executive Vice President, Retail Services. With three decades of experience and an extensive background in the retail insurance brokerage business, Lang...
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
AKUMIN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers. , 63, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective. August 12, 2022. . Prior to joining the Company, from. February 2019. to. August 2022. ,. Mr. Kretschmer. served as an independent...
MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf , president and chief executive officer, and. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. , beginning at approximately.
ALLSTATE CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial. Officer of the. Registrant. and. Allstate Insurance Company. ("AIC"), was elected as. President, Property-Liability of AIC, effective. September 1, 2022. . Mr....
New appointments in Zurich's Commercial Insurance Underwriting
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has appointed Stephen Moss as Group Head of Financial Lines and Cyber, and. as Group Cyber Underwriting Manager. Both appointments to the Group Underwriting function will be effective as of. September 1, 2022. . Hayley Robinson. , Group Chief Underwriting Officer, said: "The current risk landscape...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. September 9,...
Crum & Forster Welcomes Barbra Merwin as New President of Travel Insured International
Accident & Health Division Poised to Harness Opportunity as Travel Continues to Ramp Back Up. /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster, a leading national property and casualty, accident and health insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk, has hired. Barbra Merwin. as the new President of. Travel...
Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of DPL Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DPL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Sigurd Rück AG
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Sigurd Rück AG (Sigurd) (. Switzerland. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Allstate’s Leadership Depth Provides Strategic and Operational Continuity
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Allstate’s commitment to purpose-driven leadership supports the continued focus on improving auto insurance margins while executing its Transformative Growth strategy. Glenn Shapiro. , who has successfully led the Property-Liability businesses since 2018, has decided to retire, having led the initiation of Transformative Growth and rapidly adapted to...
IGI Announces Quarterly Ordinary Common Share Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an ordinary common share dividend of. $0.01. per share for the period. April 1, 2022. – June 30, 2022. . The dividend is payable on.
Incline P&C Group Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
PRNewswire/ -- , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announces they ranked on the Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.
Ebix Signs Aspida to Join its Annuity Exchange Platform
JOHNS CREEK , Ga., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced today that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, will leverage...
