'Connecticut's families are suffering': Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals [New Haven Register, Conn.]

N.J. Gov. Murphy, N.J. CEO Council, & Social Finance Launch New Jersey Pay It Forward Program to Prepare Students for Good-Paying Jobs in Health Care, IT, Clean Energy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy , the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program - a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor's ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ . The Pay It Forward Program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
Virginia announces $450M settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
Texas U.S. Attorney: home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
Manalapan resident charged with $1 million investment scheme
News Transcript (Manalapan, NJ) A Manalapan resident has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least. and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately. $96,000. meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,. U.S. Attorney. Philip R. Sellinger. announced on. Aug. 17. .
CareSource adds seventh state to insurance service portfolio [Dayton Daily News, Ohio]
Aug. 18—Dayton-based insurance company CareSource announced Thursday that it will expand into its seventh state next year, partnering with health plan TrueCare to serve. officials said Thursday that TrueCare received an "intent to award a contract to provide services" for the statewide administration of the. Mississippi Division of Medicaid...
TrueCare Receives Notice of Intent to Award Statewide Medicaid Contract in Mississippi
JACKSON, MS , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCare announced today it received an intent to award a contract to provide services for the statewide administration of the. Mississippi Division of Medicaid Coordinated Care Organization Program. , which consists of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and the Children’s...
Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]
Aug. 17—Premiums are going up for small group and individual health insurance across the state and in. — but not by nearly as much as insurers had requested. on Wednesday announced it had approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, with some tweaks. The state reduced insurers' requested rates by 48% in the individual market and by 52% for small groups, collectively saving the more than 1.1 million New Yorkers enrolled in those plans a total of almost.
Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
Idaho Gov. Little: Idahoans to See 12% Lower Health Insurance Costs With Approval of Key 'Leading Idaho' Waiver
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho achieved a key milestone of the "Leading Idaho" plan - approval of the state's innovation waiver, ensuring accessible health insurance for more Idahoans. "Idahoans benefited from another win from our 'Leading Idaho' plan today. The approval...
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
N.Y. Financial Services Dept. Announces 2023 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Saving New Yorkers $799.5M
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that the. (DFS has approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, saving consumers and small businesses almost. $800 million. . In the individual market, DFS reduced insurers' requested rates 48%. In the small group market,...
Massachusetts governor signs ABC Act into law
Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) It's a nuts-and-bolts bill addressing the structure and delivery of mental health services to Massachusetts residents, dealing mostly with insurance company issues: from compensation for providers, standardization of paperwork, expenditure tracking, to creating a statewide office to promote mental wellness. While mandating insurance coverage for...
Evidence dispute spills into public in Alex Murdaugh case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. say prosecutors are taking too long to share their evidence alleging the disbarred attorney killed his wife and so n, unfairly making it tougher to defend him at his upcoming trial. It's a technical legal dispute that...
Liability insurance for exempt vehicles now required by Va. law
Declaration (Independence, VA) In the interest of public safety, motorists have long been required by Virginia law to carry liability coverage on their auto insurance policies for personal and commercial vehicles. That law now extends to motorists who operate vehicles exempt from registration requirements as defined by the Code of.
Clarkston woman accused in bogus $42K insurance claim
Oakland Press, The (Pontiac, MI) A Clarkston woman is facing felony charges in connection with alleged auto insurance fraud for which she received more than $42,000. Brittany Brown, 32, was arraigned Aug. 12 in 52-1 District Court on one count each of false pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $5,000, license documents/plates-forgery, and insurance-fraudulent acts. She faces up to 15 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.
