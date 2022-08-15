ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

'Connecticut's families are suffering': Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals [New Haven Register, Conn.]

By New Haven Register (CT)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

N.J. Gov. Murphy, N.J. CEO Council, & Social Finance Launch New Jersey Pay It Forward Program to Prepare Students for Good-Paying Jobs in Health Care, IT, Clean Energy

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy , the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program - a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor's ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ . The Pay It Forward Program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology (IT), and clean energy sectors.
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Virginia announces $450M settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
InsuranceNewsNet

Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]

Aug. 17—Premiums are going up for small group and individual health insurance across the state and in. — but not by nearly as much as insurers had requested. on Wednesday announced it had approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, with some tweaks. The state reduced insurers' requested rates by 48% in the individual market and by 52% for small groups, collectively saving the more than 1.1 million New Yorkers enrolled in those plans a total of almost.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Faltering housing market reflects rising interest rates

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) The most expensive purchases you ever buy in your life are your home and car. Most of us buy both items with borrowed money so changes in the interest rate, i.e., the cost of money, have the most immediate impact on those two categories. So far, autos are holding up because dealers have no inventory.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Tony Hwang
InsuranceNewsNet

Idaho Gov. Little: Idahoans to See 12% Lower Health Insurance Costs With Approval of Key 'Leading Idaho' Waiver

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Brad Little announced today the State of Idaho achieved a key milestone of the "Leading Idaho" plan - approval of the state's innovation waiver, ensuring accessible health insurance for more Idahoans. "Idahoans benefited from another win from our 'Leading Idaho' plan today. The approval...
IDAHO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. Financial Services Dept. Announces 2023 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Saving New Yorkers $799.5M

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that the. (DFS has approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, saving consumers and small businesses almost. $800 million. . In the individual market, DFS reduced insurers' requested rates 48%. In the small group market,...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Massachusetts governor signs ABC Act into law

Cape Cod Times (Hyannis, MA) It's a nuts-and-bolts bill addressing the structure and delivery of mental health services to Massachusetts residents, dealing mostly with insurance company issues: from compensation for providers, standardization of paperwork, expenditure tracking, to creating a statewide office to promote mental wellness. While mandating insurance coverage for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Policies#Lsb New Haven Register
InsuranceNewsNet

Clarkston woman accused in bogus $42K insurance claim

Oakland Press, The (Pontiac, MI) A Clarkston woman is facing felony charges in connection with alleged auto insurance fraud for which she received more than $42,000. Brittany Brown, 32, was arraigned Aug. 12 in 52-1 District Court on one count each of false pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $5,000, license documents/plates-forgery, and insurance-fraudulent acts. She faces up to 15 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.
CLARKSTON, MI
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy