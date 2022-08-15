Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Drought TIP: If your irrigation system uses a clock timer, consider upgrading to a WaterSense labeled smart controller that acts like a thermostat for your lawn. It uses local weather data to determine when and how much to water and can reduce irrigation use by 15 percent, saving nearly 8,800 gallons of water per year.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO