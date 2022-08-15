Read full article on original website
Weekly Roundup for August 19, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Drought TIP: If your irrigation system uses a clock timer, consider upgrading to a WaterSense labeled smart controller that acts like a thermostat for your lawn. It uses local weather data to determine when and how much to water and can reduce irrigation use by 15 percent, saving nearly 8,800 gallons of water per year.
North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding
Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country.
Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council Meeting
Virtual meeting of August 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to lack of Agenda items. Next meeting of the Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council will be: September 15, 2022 6:00 pm via Zoom or in person. Council meetings are held the third Thursday of the month...
Dan Fruchey to be appointed director of Sonoma County’s Department of Information Systems
Dan Fruchey, a veteran technology manager with 25 years of experience using data and communications tools to help county agencies deliver public services, has been named director of the Sonoma County Department of Information Systems following a nationwide recruitment search. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote...
Civil Service Commission Meeting
The August 18, 2022 Civil Service Commission meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., virtually through Zoom. The agenda deadline for that meeting is 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022. Meeting Materials. Materials related...
