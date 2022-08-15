ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Weekly Roundup for August 19, 2022

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Drought TIP: If your irrigation system uses a clock timer, consider upgrading to a WaterSense labeled smart controller that acts like a thermostat for your lawn. It uses local weather data to determine when and how much to water and can reduce irrigation use by 15 percent, saving nearly 8,800 gallons of water per year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

North Bay Reuse Program: Phase 2 Program Application Receives Federal Funding

Today the Bureau of Reclamation announced that the North Bay Water Reuse Program (NBWRP) will receive $6.9M for the Phase 2 Program as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Help Communities Reduce Vulnerability to Drought. Appropriated federal funding will be used for the planning, design and construction of water reuse projects across the country. 
PETALUMA, CA
ca.gov

Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council Meeting

Virtual meeting of August 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to lack of Agenda items. Next meeting of the Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council will be: September 15, 2022 6:00 pm via Zoom or in person. Council meetings are held the third Thursday of the month...
HEALDSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Health
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
ca.gov

Civil Service Commission Meeting

The August 18, 2022 Civil Service Commission meeting has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of the Civil Service Commission will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:30 p.m., virtually through Zoom. The agenda deadline for that meeting is 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 29, 2022. Meeting Materials. Materials related...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy