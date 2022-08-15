ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

KDHL AM 920

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing

The Rice County Pork Producers and Dakota Rice Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting the Oinker Open Scramble for Scholarships Golf Outing Tuesday August 23, 2022 at the Montgomery National Golf Club. It will be a day of fun, food and gold for a great cause. Raising funds for scholarships for students in Rice and Dakota counties that are going to pursue a two or four year degree in agriculture.
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Man Admits to Terrorism Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man today entered a guilty plea in federal court to a terrorism charge. 30-year-old Muhammed Masood, who was a Pakistani doctor and had worked as a Research Coordinator for the Mayo Clinic prior to his arrest two years ago, admitted to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. His sentencing date has not been set.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Have You Ever Used a Fire Extinguisher On a Real Fire?

I think it is safe to say just about every combine has at least one fire extinguisher in the cab. Many have another mounted so it can be accessed from the ground. Driving down the interstate I see on the cab of semi-tractors Fire Extinguisher Inside. However, how many farmers or semi drivers have ever used a fire extinguisher on a real fire in an emergency? I suspect more knowledge is needed than "pull the pin and squeeze the trigger?"
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man With Knife Killed By Deputies in Far NW Twin Cities Suburb

Otsego, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was shot to death early today in a suburban area on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the deadly officer-involved shooting occurred after deputies were sent to a residence in Otsego around 12:50 AM to deal with a man experiencing mental challenges and threatening to physically harm his family and himself. According to a news release, the man initially agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for an ambulance, the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen and fled.
OTSEGO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash

Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Thomas and Spicer to Compete for Rice County Sheriff

With approximately 21 percent of Rice County registered voters going to the polls for the Primary Election Tuesday the current Sheriff more than doubled the number of votes cast for his nearest challenger. Jesse J. Thomas received 5,245 (63.7%) votes winning all but one precinct. That was Dennison with a...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Summer Jobs Campaign Hits Owatonna Wednesday

With unemployment at an all-time low, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Steve Grove will lead the Summer of Jobs campaign through Owatonna on Wednesday, August 10. "Events include a walking tour of redevelopment in the downtown area and a roundtable discussion with local business leaders about workforce issues and hiring practices," according to a news release from DEED.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Pet Parade and Blue Collar Festival Celebrate Summer

The Faribault Pet Parade is Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Blue Collar Festival moves to Teepee Tonka Park Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022. The Pet Parade began in 1931 and is believed to be the oldest in the nation. There were some years with no parade during World War II but the pandemic in 2020 did not stop the event so this is the 86th Faribault Pet Parade.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Public Safety Center Groundbreaking Held Today

Rice County Commissioners were joined today by Rice County Sheriff's Department employees and other County officials for a groundbreaking event at the site of the new Public Safety Center. Former Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn went before Commissioners in July of 2019 and informed them the Minnesota Department of Corrections...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

