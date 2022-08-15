Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
T-Mobile Agrees To Pay $350 Million to Customers Over Data Breach, Additional $150 Million To Strengthen Its Security
Following a cyberattack in August 2021 in which a hacker breached T-Mobile's systems and stole private information relating to millions of customers, the company has agreed to pay $350 million to settle class-action lawsuits. An SEC filing on Friday afternoon states that the wireless carrier also consented to invest an...
Research from State University of Management Provide New Insights into Social Science (Development of an insurance industry image assessment index): Science – Social Science
-- Current study results on social science have been published. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article discusses the results of the study of consumer attitudes towards the insurance sector in the. Russian Federation. .”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the...
Federal Apparel Fraud Crackdown Nets $11 Million
The U.S. federal government closed the book on a pair of fraud lawsuits involving two apparel business ordered to pay $11.2 million combined. VE Source, a company that sources and manufactures performance apparel for military, law enforcement and first responders, owes the government $7.6 million as part of its settlement. According to the complaint, the New Jersey business falsely claimed to be eligible for government contracts intended for small businesses owned and operated by disabled veterans. New York-based men’s apparel retailer and wholesaler Luchiano Visconti, meanwhile, will pay $3.64 million for falsely underreporting the value of apparel imported from overseas to avoid...
Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine Reports Findings in Epilepsy (Prescription trends in anti-seizure medications for adult patients with epilepsy in Japan: A retrospective cohort study using the database of health insurance claims …): Central Nervous System Diseases and Conditions – Epilepsy
-- New research on Central Nervous System Diseases and Conditions - Epilepsy is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Miyagi,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To investigate whether newer anti-seizure medications (ASMs) are widely prescribed for a range of adult patients in. Japan.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220237677): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
HealthEdge Named a Sample Vendor for Next-Gen Core Administrative Processing and Prospective Payment Integrity Solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge today said it has again been mentioned as a Sample Vendor for both its Core Administrative Processing (CAPS) and Prospective Payment Integrity (PPI) solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle for. U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022.i This year is the 12th in a row for HealthEdge to be mentioned...
Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.
Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 -- Aviation Insurance Resources provides hangarkeepers insurance to all 50 states. Ideal for hangar owners, avionic shops, aircraft detailers, fixed base operators, and airport municipalities, general liability and hangarkeepers insurance have the job of safeguarding the liability of the policyholder themself. According to Aviation...
Scam or money laundering? Prosecutor's Office seeks to determine crimes in another brokerage firm
Sara Goldring de Cukier, who in recent weeks has been in the eye of the storm due to the controversial operations of her company Custodia de Valores Mobiliarios, is not the only brokerage firm facing the scrutiny of the Public Prosecutor's Office. At the end of last year, several clients of the broker Baeremaecker& Perera filed a complaint for fraud, for an amount…
MassMutual subsidiary faces $250K fine by state
A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’ s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to a news release from the office of Secretary of State…
The Fed will still raise rates but does not rule out moderating them when the situation warrants it.
The U.S. Federal Reserve does not rule out reducing the intensity of its interest rate adjustments to contain inflation, according to information gathered by EFE and AFP. According to these agencies, the minutes of the meeting of Fed members were published in which they recognize that after tightening monetary policy "it would probably be appropriate at some…
Owning Your Customer Data Is the Key to Profitability. Here's Why.
In the age of information, owning consumer data can be the difference between growth and stagnation.
petproductnews.com
Top Strategies for Boosting Your Facebook Reach
Developing a social media presence for your brand is an ongoing challenge, especially when it feels like your organic social posts aren’t developing much traction. Many people spend their time, energy and creative juices trying to craft quality, on-trend content to connect with their audience and showcase product offerings—only to have their posts barely reach anyone.
Research: 71% of Tech Leaders Confirm A Clear Link Between Use of Real-Time Data and Revenue Growth
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- DataStax, the real-time data company, today released the findings of the ” The State of the DataRace2022 ” report based on an in-depth survey of more than 500 technology leaders and practitioners across a variety of industries about their data strategies. The report revealed that the data race is not only heating up, but rapidly shifting toward real-time data—the data that powers in-the-moment use cases such as recommendations and personalization, or always-up-to-date inventory and logistics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005204/en/ Survey says: real-time data powers new revenue growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
