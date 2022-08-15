CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.

