BEND — More than 100 people, including dozens of emergency first responders, lined Greenwood Avenue in Bend on Wednesday for a procession in honor of Bend Fire & Rescue engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark Harro, both of whom died in a plane crash in Idaho on Monday.
Community members lined Greenwood Avenue in northeast Bend Wednesday afternoon as Bend Fire & Rescue led a procession carrying firefighter Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro back home to Bend after a fatal plane crash in Idaho earlier this week The post Bend community, firefighters line streets as procession returns twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR -- The procession carrying Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro home to Bend will pass through town on Highway 20/Greenwood Avenue on Wednesday August 17, sometime between 4:15 and 4:45pm. The brothers were killed in a plane crash Monday morning, while returning home from a camping trip in Idaho.
Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite
A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend North Corridor Project Starts This Fall
BEND, OR -- After years of planning, Oregon’s Department of Transportation begins the much-anticipated Bend North Corridor project this fall. ODOT’s Kacey Davey says most of the early work will happen at night. In February, they’ll begin major work on Highway 20, "We’ve got two roundabouts coming to US 20. So, one at Robal and one at Cooley," says Davey.
ODOT Continues Summer Maintenance Projects
SISTERS, OR -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews are repairing a portion of Highway 20 in Sisters this week. Kacey Davey says “patch paving” from Locust to Pine should be complete before the weekend, "So, that’s from 10 o’clock at night to 5:30 in the morning, and Thursday will be the last night. There will be one lane of traffic impacted while we’re working on the pavement of the other lane." Click HERE to learn more about the project.
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
Cookie Chain Expands to Bend
Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking
REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
Families Frustrated By BPRD Fall Registration
BEND, OR -- Complaints came pouring in to Bend Park and Recreation Tuesday from families struggling to register for fall programs. Registration opened at 6 a.m. but the district’s website crashed intermittently until 8:30, as thousands tried to sign up for swim lessons, ice hockey, and non-school day programs all at the same time.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end
The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
Redmond Approves Psilocybin Ban Request
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Councilors spent nearly an hour, this week, discussing how to approach the impending statewide legalization of psilocybin, also called "magic mushrooms," and how to ask voters in November to ban related businesses. The conversation centered around the overall lack of information from state authorities and...
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
Madras Voters To Decide Psilocybin Ban
MADRAS, OR -- Madras voters will decide in November whether the city should ban psilocybin-related businesses. In a special meeting on Tuesday, Madras City Councilors voted unanimously to approve an ordinance, pending voter approval. No one spoke during the public comment period. The ordinance prohibits psilocybin product manufacturers and service...
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
