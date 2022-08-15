ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend community, firefighters line streets as procession returns twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash

Community members lined Greenwood Avenue in northeast Bend Wednesday afternoon as Bend Fire & Rescue led a procession carrying firefighter Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro back home to Bend after a fatal plane crash in Idaho earlier this week The post Bend community, firefighters line streets as procession returns twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Wednesday Procession For Fallen Bend Firefighter

BEND, OR -- The procession carrying Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro home to Bend will pass through town on Highway 20/Greenwood Avenue on Wednesday August 17, sometime between 4:15 and 4:45pm. The brothers were killed in a plane crash Monday morning, while returning home from a camping trip in Idaho.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite

A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend North Corridor Project Starts This Fall

BEND, OR -- After years of planning, Oregon’s Department of Transportation begins the much-anticipated Bend North Corridor project this fall. ODOT’s Kacey Davey says most of the early work will happen at night. In February, they’ll begin major work on Highway 20, "We’ve got two roundabouts coming to US 20. So, one at Robal and one at Cooley," says Davey.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

ODOT Continues Summer Maintenance Projects

SISTERS, OR -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews are repairing a portion of Highway 20 in Sisters this week. Kacey Davey says “patch paving” from Locust to Pine should be complete before the weekend, "So, that’s from 10 o’clock at night to 5:30 in the morning, and Thursday will be the last night. There will be one lane of traffic impacted while we’re working on the pavement of the other lane." Click HERE to learn more about the project.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

Cookie Chain Expands to Bend

Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking

REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Families Frustrated By BPRD Fall Registration

BEND, OR -- Complaints came pouring in to Bend Park and Recreation Tuesday from families struggling to register for fall programs. Registration opened at 6 a.m. but the district’s website crashed intermittently until 8:30, as thousands tried to sign up for swim lessons, ice hockey, and non-school day programs all at the same time.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

More Arrests In SE Bend Drug Investigation

BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested more suspects in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Foxborough Lane. Two people were caught during an initial search warrant on August first: 25-year-old Chelsea Kelly and 36-year-old Clayton Kirkey. Hayden Liapes, age 29, was issued a citation and 30-year-old Christine Witham was released pending additional investigation. But, at that time, BPD said one suspect, 27-year-old Erick Kelly, could not be located.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

ODOT is ready to start a major project on Bend’s north end

The Bend North Corridor Project is designed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the city's north end. Night construction starts soon. The entire project is due to be completed by December of 2024. A major feature will be the moving of the Bend Parkway east by the railroad tracks.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Approves Psilocybin Ban Request

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Councilors spent nearly an hour, this week, discussing how to approach the impending statewide legalization of psilocybin, also called "magic mushrooms," and how to ask voters in November to ban related businesses. The conversation centered around the overall lack of information from state authorities and...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning

A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Madras Voters To Decide Psilocybin Ban

MADRAS, OR -- Madras voters will decide in November whether the city should ban psilocybin-related businesses. In a special meeting on Tuesday, Madras City Councilors voted unanimously to approve an ordinance, pending voter approval. No one spoke during the public comment period. The ordinance prohibits psilocybin product manufacturers and service...
MADRAS, OR

