SISTERS, OR -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews are repairing a portion of Highway 20 in Sisters this week. Kacey Davey says “patch paving” from Locust to Pine should be complete before the weekend, "So, that’s from 10 o’clock at night to 5:30 in the morning, and Thursday will be the last night. There will be one lane of traffic impacted while we’re working on the pavement of the other lane." Click HERE to learn more about the project.

SISTERS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO