ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Az#Cbs#
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect

A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy