Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday,...
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
KTAR.com
Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Chandler officers shoot, kill former firefighter accused of attacking woman
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last month, Chandler police officers shot and killed a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman. Detectives say the suspect is Tyson Cobb, a former Tucson firefighter. Newly released 911 calls and body camera video paint a disturbing picture of that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
'We can't heal': Family wants justice for man who lost both legs to a suspected drunk driver
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nearly two months after Jeremiah Washington lost both of his legs during a car accident, the suspected drunk driver that caused the tragedy has yet to be formally charged for the crash. Police arrested 47-year-old Jerry Odogui Hernandez following the accident on June 25, but he...
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
Comments / 0