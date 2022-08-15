ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

JOB ALERT: Texas Oncology in Longview needs a Pharmacy Technician Sr.

– Prepare medication orders by compounding or admixing medications under supervision of a registered pharmacist. – Checks all orders for completeness of information. – Verifies patient information and proper physician authorization. – Checks all orders for insurance approval before admixing. – Under a professional’s supervision, admixes drugs as ordered by...
LONGVIEW, TX
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
HAWKINS, TX
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Trade fairs have traditionally been popular shopping stops in East Texas, but the brutal July and August temperatures have taken a toll on them. Vendors at Longview’s Trade Days have felt the economic effects of sparse crowds. The “one weekend a month” event has seen...
LONGVIEW, TX
Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition

There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
TYLER, TX
Broadband Workshop Rusk Co

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday night. Officials said there is a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing. According to Coffee City Police Department, the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their […]
FRANKSTON, TX

