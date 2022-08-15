Read full article on original website
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where he could be, why he had not […]
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
Missing Texas Teen Found
A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition
There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
49 dogs seized from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill,’ Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven began asking the public for help on Tuesday in placing about 50 dogs in loving foster homes. This is after they were found at a puppy mill in Cherokee County. According to the shelter, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs […]
Roof blown off Maydelle VFD during Wednesday storms in Cherokee County
MAYDELLE, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. According to a Shelly Knott, a witness, the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds then fell into the road.
Frankston PD searching for wanted fugitive
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday night. Officials said there is a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing. According to Coffee City Police Department, the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their […]
