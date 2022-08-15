Read full article on original website
Related
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
Washington Missourian
Union Expressway still on track
After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
constructforstl.org
Construction Begins on New $30 Million Clement Auto Group Mall in Wentzville
Clement Auto Group has begun construction of its new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 70 in Wentzville that will include dealerships selling Hyundai and Ford automobiles when it opens next year. The 30,000 square foot Clement Hyundai dealership will be built...
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville plant
General Motors is investing $1.5 billion to build its next-generation midsize pickup truck at the Wentzville Assembly plant.
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
khqa.com
Driver arrested for DUI after Hannibal crash
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — One person is in custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Hannibal. Officers were called at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday to the 4400 block of McMasters for a traffic crash. The investigation concluded a Subaru was traveling north and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop
One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
Comments / 0