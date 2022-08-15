ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
WOODSTOCK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy