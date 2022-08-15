Read full article on original website
Howard County Executive Ball Seeks Members for Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 26th, 2022. Our Adult Public Guardianship Review Board advocates to ensure vulnerable adults have a voice concerning their day-to-day affairs...
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Seeks Applicants for Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is currently seeking applicants interested in serving on the Cemetery Preservation Advisory Board. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 1st. Comprised of seven members, at least five of whom are Howard County residents, the Board’s responsibilities include:. Reviewing...
Howard County Receives 2022 Excellence in Procurement Award
ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced that the Office of Procurement and Contract Administration has been honored with the “Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award” (AEP) by the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace Innovation, Professionalism, Productivity, Leadership and e-Procurement.
CSX to Begin Maintenance Work at Woodstock Road Railroad Crossing
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – CSX Transportation will begin maintenance on the railroad crossing at Woodstock Road at the Howard/Baltimore County line in Woodstock, starting around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th. While the crossing is closed, traffic will detour via MD 125, Granite Road, Marriottsville Road, MD 99 and Woodstock Road. The Woodstock Inn at 1415 Woodstock Road and its parking lots will remain open and fully accessible to vehicles and pedestrians approaching from Howard County; however, it will not be accessible from Baltimore County. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.
