Vaughn Lane closure planned to allow sewer construction
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, Vaughan Lane will be closed to through traffic from Stoltz Hill Road to the east side of Fifth Street for the next phase of construction. The closure is due to construction of a new sanitary sewer, which began south of Airport Road in late September 2021. The first phase of the project, which was to install new sewer pipe along Airway Road, Stoltz Hill Road and Vaughan Lane from Oak Creek to Seventh Place has been completed.
Real estate sold during July 2022
Following are Lebanon-area real estate transactions recorded with the county during July 2022. These are not properties for sale, and some transactions may represent a change of ownership within a family or corporation. Properties are listed by address, property/residence size and purchase price. ♦ 35874 Cold Springs Rd., Lebanon; 1482...
Night Out in the park
Visitors flocked to Academy Square for Lebanon’s annual National Night Out on Aug. 2. It was the second year the Lebanon police and fire departments included a “Robber Duck” scavenger hunt for the kids. Fifty rubber duckies were hidden throughout the park; 49 were decorated in police attire, but whoever found the one dressed as a robber won a prize.
Poker, patrons and pin-ups during First Friday
It was Fat City in downtown Lebanon during “First Friday Flashback” on Aug. 5. No one was cruisin’ for a bruisin’, nor were any drag races held for pink slips, but Main Street was lined with classic cars from the Rollin’ Oldies Car Club, and rockabilly tunes permeated the block at Kristi’s 50’s Cafe.
Bid solicitations approved for Phase 1 of Sweet Home treatment plant
The Sweet Home City Council voted unanimously Aug. 9 to allow staff to solicit bids for Phase One of the Mahler Water Reclamation Facility Improvements Project. The city has been in design for wastewater treatment plant capacity and process improvements to meet Department of Environmental Quality requirements since 2018. The project includes improvements to every step of the treatment process, according to a request for council action submitted by Engineering Technician Trish Rice.
County Planning Dept. busy with permits, post-fire rebuilding
Linn County’s Planning & Building Department issued 209 total building permits in July, Director Steve Wills told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Aug. 9. Board Chair Roger Nyquist was not present and Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger participated by telephone. Commissioner Will Tucker chaired the meeting. According to Wills, six permits...
Council OKs 9/11 resolution
The City Council on Aug. 10 unanimously approved a resolution recognizing September 11 as Patriot Day, 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Across America and a Day of National Service. Community Policing Officer Dala Johnson and Lebanon Youth Peer Court members presented a request for the resolution. Mayor Paul Aziz has made proclamations for Patriot Day since 2015, but announced at the June 10 council meeting that he would no longer make proclamations.
Lebanon Local claims two ONPA awards
Lebanon Local received two awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s contest for associate member newspapers, presented at the ONPA Convention on July 28. Sarah Brown received a second-place award for a photo of a toddler wearing a clown nose as he competed in a contest, which was published in the July-August 2021 edition.
Lebanon Library to resume Storytime events Sept. 14
Lebanon Public Library plans to resume in-person Storytimes in September. Baby and Me Storytime will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m., beginning Sept. 14. Baby and Me Storytimes are designed for ages 0 to 24 months and their caregivers. Those that attend can enjoy interactive time with their child through...
Sweet Home city manager hopefuls make public debut
About two dozen people attended a Wednesday, Aug. 10, meet-and-greet with the two Sweet Home city manager candidates at City Hall. Kelcey Young and Blair Larsen each gave 10-minute presentations addressing areas of economic development opportunities and challenges. The pair also considered potential changes for the city. A question-and-answer session...
Native Americans gather at Sunnyside to celebrate heritage
Native American Deitrich Peters’ words reverberated quietly against a backdrop of trees and brush as he spoke his prayer through a microphone. “Dance,” “happy” and “circle” seemed to single themselves out in the echo, reiterating the sentiment he was sending to his creator.
Sweet Home police logs and circuit court, Aug. 8-14, 2022
12:18 a.m. – Allen Dale Ensley, 33, was cited and released on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of second-degree criminal mischief, 18th Ave./Main St. 12:28 a.m. – Matthew Carl Martin, 32, was arrested on Sweet Home Municipal Court warrants for...
News and photo briefs, Aug. 2022
Teachers from Lebanon High School held a vigil on Sunday, July 28, for Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela after it was learned of his passing. The 16-year-old was found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road on July 3. He was reportedly last seen June 12 and reported missing the next day. A social media post indicated his phone was last pinged in Sweet Home near Wiley Creek on June 14. His mother, Ana Cartwright, said there had since been no new evidence to suggest his whereabouts.
Gubernatorial debate raises questions voters need to consider
Happy with the way things have been going in Oregon?. Here in Lebanon we’re experiencing a lot of the same issues we see on the nightly news: rising costs, homelessness, educational challenges, increased taxation and other issues for businesses, etc. etc. It might seem early to be talking now,...
