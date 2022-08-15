Teachers from Lebanon High School held a vigil on Sunday, July 28, for Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela after it was learned of his passing. The 16-year-old was found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road on July 3. He was reportedly last seen June 12 and reported missing the next day. A social media post indicated his phone was last pinged in Sweet Home near Wiley Creek on June 14. His mother, Ana Cartwright, said there had since been no new evidence to suggest his whereabouts.

