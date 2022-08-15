Read full article on original website
Related
987thebull.com
WATCH LIVE: OHA And ODE To Address COVID-19 Plans For Upcoming School Year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education on Wednesday are addressing COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year. State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger and ODE Director Colt Gill will also give an update on the state’s pandemic response and speak about childhood vaccines.
987thebull.com
The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
987thebull.com
Car Thief Strikes Victim With Their Own Vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by his own vehicle driven by a car thief in the Minnehaha neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was stolen from the victim’s home near Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street around 7:45am. Joseph Lutz...
Comments / 0