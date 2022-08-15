ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation...
MCGREGOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Police#Explosives#Fbi#Swat#Rrpd#Kvue#Apd#Atf#Wcso
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder

This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby. Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department) On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy