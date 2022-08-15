Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend Toby ObumseliBri HMiami, FL
OnlyFans Model Arrested For April Stabbing Of BoyfriendJeffery MacAustin, TX
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation...
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
fox7austin.com
Austin jewelry store unable to get in contact with APD detectives following break-ins
AUSTIN, Texas - The owners of four Austin businesses believe the same man has broken into, or attempted to break into, their stores this month. They said they haven't seen much action by Austin police after reporting the crimes. There is surveillance footage of the man, and he even left...
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
Motorist involved in officer shooting charged with kidnapping
Munoz was charged with aggravated kidnapping after getting into someone's car, pointing a gun at their head, then directing them to drive away from police, according to an affidavit.
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
Lanes reopen after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on SH 45 in Round Rock
Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.
City of Buda getting license plate reader cameras
The City of Buda just added itself to the growing list of places in Central Texas using license plate reader cameras.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
All lanes of University Blvd. in Round Rock reopen after wreck
The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130.
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for Murder
This was not a random attack. This was planned for months to steal her baby. Heidi Broussard (image courtesy of Austin Police Department) On December 12, 2019, a thirty-three-year-old mother of two, Heidi Broussard, dropped off her six-year-old son at his elementary school in Austin, Texas, at around 7:30 AM. Heidi had her two-week-old newborn, baby Margot with her at the time.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
Authorities report that a 3-vehicle crash took place in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon just before 1 PM on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.
Company indicted on 2 counts of fraud from 2016, insurance company claims $300K in losses
A summons was issued Tuesday to a company accused of two counts of fraudulently securing a document of execution, according to Travis County court records.
Missing 90-year-old Pflugerville woman found
Betty Prout was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and last seen a near Yale Drive at approximately 12:18 p.m.
