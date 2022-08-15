City of New Orleans Issues Filming Notice for Residents, Businesses in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced that the AMC TV Series Parish will be filming scenes in the Central Business District (CBD) from Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 18.

Intermittent Traffic Control will be facilitated by law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following streets:

Poydras Street at Magazine Street

Camp Street at St. Charles Avenue

Carondelet Street at Poydras Street

Perdido Street and Camp Street at N. Maestri Street and Poydras Street

A lane closure will also be facilitated by law enforcement officers on both days for the lake bound side of Poydras Street between Camp Street and St. Charles Avenue, and for the river bound side of Poydras Street at St. Charles Avenue and Camp Street.

In addition, a simulated explosion of a picture car will take place in the 600 block of Poydras Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The New Orleans Fire Department and other emergency agencies will be present at this time.

At all times of filming, both law enforcement and security personnel will be on site to ensure the safety of the public. The New Orleans Film Office, Department of Traffic Engineering, City of New Orleans Meter Division and other city departments have approved the film activity, and the production has received the required permissions and permits.

To date, film productions have spent $842 million in the New Orleans region by hiring local crews, renting equipment, studio facilities, securing locations and working with the local community. In 2021, film productions spent over $1 billion in the region.

For questions regarding filming, please contact Stephen LeBlanc at (504) 607-7003 or Isabella Renner at (504) 658-4355.

