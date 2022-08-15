ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas. The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18

Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler

The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy