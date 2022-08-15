ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NORD to Host 9th Annual National Seniors Day Celebration This Friday

New Orleans, Louisiana
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission today announced its 9th Annual National Seniors Day Celebration will take place on Friday, Aug.19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd. This event will feature special music and dance performances, guest speakers, educational workshops, community resource tables and free catered lunch.

Every year on Aug. 21, various events and activities are held across the United States in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day. This day was created to support, honor and show appreciation to seniors and to recognize their achievements and contributions to communities. This year marks NORD’s ninth year celebrating National Seniors Day with a special event for seniors 55 and over in the City of New Orleans. This year, NORD will celebrate the national event on Friday, August 19 instead of the 21, as it falls on a Sunday.

Partnering agencies for NORD’s 2022 National Seniors Day event include NOLA Ready, New Orleans Council on Aging, New Orleans Public Library, New Orleans Health Department, JOB1 and more.

For more information on National Seniors Day or other NORD programs, please visit www.nordc.org or call (504) 658-3052.

# # #

