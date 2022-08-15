ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mountcastle thriving in role as Jays' headache

TORONTO -- For an Orioles team that’s preached the value of situational hitting all season, there has been no better situation than ﻿Ryan Mountcastle﻿ hitting against the Blue Jays. Baltimore’s first baseman, back in the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left wrist, carried on...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Gallen extends scoreless streak, D-backs blank Giants 5-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Thursday. Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions since his last loss on June 10 at Philadelphia. Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas, Sergio Alcántara, Jake McCarthy and Carson Kelly drove in runs for the D-backs, who chased Logan Webb (11-6) early and earned a split of the four-game series. Webb gave up five runs, three of them earned, on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Lowe's 3-run homer helps Rangers over Athletics 10-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run home run, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Thursday. Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-6) earned his second consecutive win after going three months without a victory. Texas completed a 4-3 homestand by splitting four games with the last-place A’s and clinched its first season series over Oakland since 2016 — their most recent winning season. All four games were played after manager Chris Woodward was fired Monday and replaced on an interim basis by coach Tony Beasley. Jon Daniels, the team’s president of baseball operations, was relieved of his duties Wednesday. “Everybody’s in a spot where there’s so much going on,” said Lowe, who’s hitting .371 this month. “To be able to kind of clear it out and have a good flight, get on the road, have a long series (four games at Minnesota) where we can hopefully get out some more Ws is going to be good for the team.”
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jays RHP Stripling loses perfect game on Mullins hit in 7th

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling lost his bid for a perfect game when Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins singled to center on the first pitch of the seventh inning. Stripling was activated from the injured list before Wednesday’s game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip. The 32-year-old Stripling was replaced by Yimi Garcia with one out in the seventh. He matched a season high by striking out seven. Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen’s two-out single in the third.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Wagner
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
The Associated Press

Mountcastle HRs, surging Orioles beat struggling Jays 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run in his return to the lineup, Ryan McKenna had his first three-hit game and an RBI, and the surging Baltimore Orioles improved to 9-4 in August by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Monday night. “Really happy with how we played tonight,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. Baltimore (60-55) reached 60 wins in a season for the first time since going 75-87 in 2017. The Orioles didn’t win more than 54 games in any of the past three full seasons. Baltimore is fourth in the race for one of three AL wild-card spots. Mountcastle sat out Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Saturday. He reached base three times Monday, walking in the first and fifth innings and homering off Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the third.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Gomes' RBI single in 7th lifts Cubs over Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Reyes. “Cishek is definitely never a comfortable at-bat. You just have to try to zone him up, get yourself in a good count and that’s kind of how I went,” said Gomes, who played for the Nationals from 2019-21. “I think I would have walked if I take that pitch. You guys know me, I swing at everything. Just happy it went my way.” Erich Uelman (1-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win. Steven Brault, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, threw two scoreless innings and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Athletics aim to break road losing streak, play the Rangers

Oakland Athletics (41-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-63, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-0, 2.30 ERA, .81 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers looking to break a four-game road losing streak.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Jake McCarthy's two-run single lifts D-backs past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stone Garrett’s father, Greg, arrived from Texas unprepared for cool San Francisco nights and had to buy a Giants sweatshirt to wear during his son’s long-awaited major league debut in a much-needed win for the Arizona Diamondbacks. “I knew he was going to come without a long-sleeve shirt, I literally knew he was going to have to buy a Giants hoodie because it was cold and he got cold,” Garrett said. “That was just funny to see.” That situation will be remedied soon: “We’ll get him some D-backs gear,” Garrett said, noting mother Elaine brought a denim jacket and mittens. Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, Garrett had an earlier tying double, and the D-backs rallied past the Giants 3-2 on Wednesday night after two tough losses to start the series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Centre#Blue Jays#Games Behind#Orioles#American League#The Chicago White Sox#Obp
The Associated Press

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games. “Of course there was an opportunity. Until the last out, there’s always a chance,” Estrada said. “... The last two times up I’ve been able to deliver.” The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy