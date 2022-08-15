WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Wednesday to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee (1-3) in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Reyes. “Cishek is definitely never a comfortable at-bat. You just have to try to zone him up, get yourself in a good count and that’s kind of how I went,” said Gomes, who played for the Nationals from 2019-21. “I think I would have walked if I take that pitch. You guys know me, I swing at everything. Just happy it went my way.” Erich Uelman (1-1) pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win. Steven Brault, who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list before the game, threw two scoreless innings and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

