Nampa, ID

MIX 106

7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise's Beloved Pronto Pups

The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
MIX 106

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

How You Can Get into the Western Idaho Fair for FREE This Week

One of the greatest events of the summer is about to take over Expo Idaho!. Are you ready to stuff your fade with Pronto Pups and scream your head off on the rides all day? Well…maybe not in that order, but you know what we mean. The Western Idaho Fair kicks off this Friday, August 19 and runs through Sunday, August 28 at Expo Idaho!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idahoans Can't Believe This Weather Record Was Just Tied

Summertime in the State of Idaho is a very exciting thing. Here in Idaho, we're lucky enough to be able to experience all four seasons--it's part of what makes Idaho special! We get a very distinct summer, fall, winter and spring. Once the temperatures rise around out state, you see...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now

Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

4 Restaurants in the Boise Area with the Best Fajitas

It's officially National Fajita Day, so y'all gettin' some sizzling fajitas tonight for dinner or what?! I know I am... Tonight or any other night, here's a list of the best fajitas in the Boise area for you 👇. National Today says... "Get some steak sizzling over an open flame...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

15 Burning Questions Reveal What Google Really Thinks About Idaho

When high school seniors are making one of the biggest decisions of their life, where to go for college, we’re sure they’re doing this. We’re nervous to say it because of how ugly Idaho’s attitude is toward transplants, but twelve years ago, we were doing it too. This author grew up in a city in Northeast Ohio that regularly finds itself on lists like “The Worst American Cities to Live in,” “Most Dangerous Cities in America” and “Poorest Cities in Ohio.” In her final months of college, she started looking for full time radio jobs outside of that city where she’d been on the air for three years. Not one, but two, job postings for Boise, Idaho stuck out and she thought “I think I might be perfect for this.”
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho's Busiest Most Congested Roads Revealed [photos]

Idaho is known for its politics and potatoes. Still, if you've been in the Gem State for a few years, traffic issues continue to be a significant concern for Idahoans, especially in the Treasure Valley. Everyone knows that the pandemic fueled a historic growth in our state as remote workers left the overcrowded urban hot spots for their own private Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Inside the Secret World of Boise's Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Zoo Boise's Adults-Only Party of the Year is Next Week!

There's a common perception that "back-to-school" means parents finally get a "break" from the kids. But, ask any parent if that's the case and they'll simply laugh. From getting the kids back onto a set schedule, all of the school shopping for the year, helping with homework, and so much more; parents have a lot to keep up with this time of year.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

"Something Big Is Happening In The Boise Housing Market"

While it may not be the optimal time to buy a home in Boise and the surrounding communities, the Boise housing market has adjusted to several market corrections. Realtors with a lot or little experience took advantage of Boise being the most overvalued home market in America for the last two years.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Talk Show Host Travels West Searching For American Workers

I suppose we're all creatures of habit, or at least we're led to believe that attributed to some anonymous philosopher. The good news about taking some time off is that it exposes us to a place outside our comfort zone, at least on our way to finding that perfect vacation spot. I'm always looking for content ideas to keep you informed or, at the least, entertained, so why not share a few thoughts with you from the road?
PENDLETON, OR
MIX 106

Idaho Ranks Among Top 5 Places to Live, New Survey Says

We're lovers of lists on the internet and that seems to be why websites and research companies continue to create them. One of the most well known finance and living websites, Wallet Hub, has just released a list that once again, Boise is nearly topping. We've been saying for a...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

