Wildhorse Casino Shooting in Pendleton Leaves 1 Hurt
According to reports, one person hurt, and one in custody. Wednesday afternoon shooting at Wildhorse Resort Casino in Pendleton. Around 2 PM the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, or CTUIR, issued a statement, according to the East Oregonian. The statement said one person was hurt, and one was...
Fire Destroys Pendleton Flour Mill
UPDATE 8:33-The County Courthouse is closed due to the active fire at the Pendleton Flour Mill. State Court operations will be moving to the courthouse in Hermiston, 915 SE columbia Drive. (Pendleton, OR) -- An early morning fire that burned for hours has destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill. This apparently...
Hermiston Parks & Recreation Hosting Melon Fest & Bathtub Races August 20th
It's going to be a lot of FUN in Hermiston next Saturday for Melon Fest 2022!. The FREE festival promises lots of fun for the whole family on Saturday, August 20th in Downtown Hermiston, OR. Melon Fest runs from 9 am till 3 pm. The fun event is hosted by the Hermiston Downtown District & Hermiston Parks & Recreation.
