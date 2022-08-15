ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, OR

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Wildhorse Casino Shooting in Pendleton Leaves 1 Hurt

According to reports, one person hurt, and one in custody. Wednesday afternoon shooting at Wildhorse Resort Casino in Pendleton. Around 2 PM the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, or CTUIR, issued a statement, according to the East Oregonian. The statement said one person was hurt, and one was...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Fire Destroys Pendleton Flour Mill

UPDATE 8:33-The County Courthouse is closed due to the active fire at the Pendleton Flour Mill. State Court operations will be moving to the courthouse in Hermiston, 915 SE columbia Drive. (Pendleton, OR) -- An early morning fire that burned for hours has destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill. This apparently...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy