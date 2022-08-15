ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us

Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles. Coddington and one other motorcyclist […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price

One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock ISD hits the books again

LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

