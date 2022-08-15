Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Citibus Will Be an Awesome Example to All of Us
Citibus is receiving a grant for buses with low to no emissions. As you have seen recently, the entire world can be on fire and there are ding-dongs out there who will say, "no, it ain't." Having our bus fleet upgraded is a great rolling example of how we can transition to something cleaner and no one has to get worked up about it.
Last seen in Lubbock, missing girl, 16 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 16-year-old girl, Delilah Deleon, has been missing since August 12 and was last seen in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 175 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is urged to […]
New details from LPD on serious crash, 2 motorcycles
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured. According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles. Coddington and one other motorcyclist […]
Recycling Can Be Complicated: Here’s How to Do it in Lubbock, Texas
As someone who tries to live as sustainable of a lifestyle as I can, recycling is something I find very important. Unfortunately, I live in a city that doesn’t make recycling as user-friendly as it could be. I grew up in an area where every house had its own...
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release...
Lubbock Fire Marshal identifies suspect in Schlotzsky’s arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary and arson incident that destroyed the Schlotzsky’s location at 3715 19th Street back on Aug. 2. Fire officials say 19-year-old Blair Warner is suspected of burglarizing the business and setting it on...
Missing child last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Lubbock was last seen on August 11, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Jereni Scott was described as 5’5″ tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at […]
Initial reports indicate stabbing in Central Lubbock, LPD says details not yet confirmed
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after reports of a stabbing in the 1800 block of 38th Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. While police did initially say it was a stabbing, LPD later said the exact nature of the altercation had not yet been confirmed. The call came […]
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
Rob Breaux Talks With West Texas Bariatrics About Seminars, The Process and Weight Loss
I wrote recently about my struggle with weight loss and my work with West Texas Bariatrics. My interaction with the entire staff at West Texas Bariatrics has been top notch and working with them through Townsquare Media has been really beneficial. To that end, I had the chance to talk...
Lubbock ISD hits the books again
LUBBOCK, Texas – It was an exciting day in the Hub City Wednesday, as Lubbock ISD welcomed students back into the classrooms. At Wester Elementary, staff and administration were greeted by eager faces and happy to reunite by saying their hellos and giving plenty of hugs. Kathy Rollo, Lubbock ISD Superintendent said the district has […]
Lubbock Meme King Is the Facebook Page That Saved My Sanity During the Pandemic
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
Get Your Car’s VIN Etched Into Your Window in Slaton This Friday
On Friday, August 19th, the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force will be etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into the windows of cars. You can get your VIN etched into your vehicle's windows between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium, located at 700 West Dickens in Slaton, Texas.
Rodriquez gets life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury sentenced Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison Thursday for the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years. The jury began deliberations at 4:10 p.m. and returned a verdict at 4:30 p.m. Rodriquez pleaded guilty to Zoe’s murder on Monday, on the first […]
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
Suspect in Schlotsky’s arson arrested for burglary less than a month before, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report. As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the […]
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
